Noteshelf app revolutionizes digital note-taking with its Generative AI features

Noteshelf 3 is a major new upgrade to the popular Apple Pencil-based note-taking app

Noteshelf is one of the best note-taking apps for students and business professionals to take notes and write on PDFs on the go

Noteshelf AI: For the first time in the world, AI can generate notes and summaries in handwriting!

NEW YORK and SINGAPORE and HYDERABAD, India, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Noteshelf , the acclaimed note-taking app that has millions of users across the globe, is revolutionizing the way students, professionals, and creatives take notes digitally. Noteshelf empowers users to enhance their productivity and creativity with its wide-ranging features, including organized note-taking, document annotation, sketching, bullet journalling, and many customizations.

Experience AI-assisted note-taking with handwritten notes



A standout highlight within this version is the Noteshelf AI , a note-taking assistant designed to help students take better notes faster and understand new concepts easily. Its ability to generate beautiful handwritten notes on any topic stands as a unique hallmark of this app and has garnered praise and positive reviews from the worldwide note-taking user community.

Noteshelf 3 also includes a number of other features that make it one of the most powerful note-taking apps available:

Modern user interface for a pleasing note-taking experience

Smart content categorization and dynamic views for easy organization

Customizable toolbar to suit individual needs

200+ free templates and stickers for diverse use

Configurable digital diaries in various formats

Focus Mode for distraction-free note-taking

Noteshelf 3 is compatible with a range of Apple devices, including iPad, iPhone, Mac, and Apple Watch, Noteshelf 3 hints at potential support for visionOS in the future.

"AI meets handwriting" is the slogan for Noteshelf 3, and the app is living up to the hype. Students are thrilled with the new features, which make taking notes more fun and efficient. We are working on a lot more innovations in this area that are bound to amaze our users."

— Rama Krishna, Founder of Noteshelf.

Noteshelf 3 is now available as a brand new app on the App Store and is free to use with limited functionality. You can upgrade to premium for a one-time fee of $9.99 and enjoy unlimited notebooks, handwriting recognition, and digital diaries.

About Noteshelf:

Noteshelf is a leading digital note-taking app developed by Fluid Touch Pte. Ltd. that has been transforming the way people capture ideas since 2010. With millions of users worldwide, Noteshelf is known for its commitment to innovation and user-centric design.

