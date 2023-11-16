Noteshelf app revolutionizes digital note-taking with its Generative AI features

News provided by

Noteshelf

16 Nov, 2023, 10:00 ET

  • Noteshelf 3 is a major new upgrade to the popular Apple Pencil-based note-taking app
  • Noteshelf is one of the best note-taking apps for students and business professionals to take notes and write on PDFs on the go
  • Noteshelf AI: For the first time in the world, AI can generate notes and summaries in handwriting!

NEW YORK and SINGAPORE and HYDERABAD, India, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Noteshelf, the acclaimed note-taking app that has millions of users across the globe, is revolutionizing the way students, professionals, and creatives take notes digitally. Noteshelf empowers users to enhance their productivity and creativity with its wide-ranging features, including organized note-taking, document annotation, sketching, bullet journalling, and many customizations.

Continue Reading
Experience AI-assisted note-taking with handwritten notes
Experience AI-assisted note-taking with handwritten notes


A standout highlight within this version is the Noteshelf AI, a note-taking assistant designed to help students take better notes faster and understand new concepts easily. Its ability to generate beautiful handwritten notes on any topic stands as a unique hallmark of this app and has garnered praise and positive reviews from the worldwide note-taking user community.

Noteshelf 3 also includes a number of other features that make it one of the most powerful note-taking apps available:

  • Modern user interface for a pleasing note-taking experience
  • Smart content categorization and dynamic views for easy organization
  • Customizable toolbar to suit individual needs
  • 200+ free templates and stickers for diverse use
  • Configurable digital diaries in various formats
  • Focus Mode for distraction-free note-taking

Noteshelf 3 is compatible with a range of  Apple devices, including iPad, iPhone, Mac, and Apple Watch, Noteshelf 3 hints at potential support for visionOS in the future.

"AI meets handwriting" is the slogan for Noteshelf 3, and the app is living up to the hype. Students are thrilled with the new features, which make taking notes more fun and efficient. We are working on a lot more innovations in this area that are bound to amaze our users."

— Rama Krishna, Founder of Noteshelf.

Noteshelf 3 is now available as a brand new app on the App Store and is free to use with limited functionality. You can upgrade to premium for a one-time fee of $9.99 and enjoy unlimited notebooks, handwriting recognition, and digital diaries.

About Noteshelf:

Noteshelf is a leading digital note-taking app developed by Fluid Touch Pte. Ltd. that has been transforming the way people capture ideas since 2010. With millions of users worldwide, Noteshelf is known for its commitment to innovation and user-centric design.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2277682/Noteshelf_AI.jpg

SOURCE Noteshelf

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.