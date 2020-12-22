Noteworth Adds Industry Veterans to Leadership Team

HOBOKEN, N.J., Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Noteworth, the first comprehensive virtual care delivery platform, today announced the addition of Donna Morrow & Gytis Barzdukas to its executive leadership team.

In her new role as Vice President of Clinical Operations, Morrow will be tasked with overseeing the workflows with clinicians and administrative development efforts. Morrow brings years of clinician industry expertise as an RN for the past 25 years. Her deep industry knowledge will be leveraged in all areas of the company including sales, business development, and the implementation of digital medicine technology.

In addition to Morrow, Noteworth is also adding Gytis Barzdukas as Vice President of Product to the leadership team. Barzdukas will lead the product development team helping to build the product roadmap while working closely with Noteworth's team of engineers. Barzdukas brings over 30 years of product development experience working with companies such as Microsoft, VMware, GE Digital, and most recently GuideSpark.

"We are thrilled to bring Donna and Gytis on board as both will play a critical role in our efforts in continuing to build our brand and position Noteoworth as a dominant leader in the digital healthcare space," said Justin Williams, Co-founder and CEO of Noteworth. "We look forward to having both Donna and Gytis help us continue to deliver real solutions and innovation to the healthcare industry."

Noteworth is the first virtual care delivery platform that provides a unified framework for care delivery across multiple specialties and chronic conditions. Noteworth acts as an extension of the way providers care for patients to deliver non-episodic monitoring and episodic care in the home setting, providing a high-touch experience for patients with virtually any condition while lowering the clinicians' workload. Noteworth enables care teams to leverage all domains of the virtual care spectrum. This includes Care Management, Patient Engagement, Remote Patient Monitoring, Symptom Tracking, Medication Management, Encounter Tracking, and Telemedicine. The platform combines patient engagement and behavioral interventions with built-in alerts to increase touchpoints and pass key information to clinical staff to identify problems that could lead to complications or hospitalizations. Noteworth facilitates proactive interventions when they are needed most, improving patient outcomes and decreasing care costs.

To learn more about Noteworth, visit our website.

About Noteworth

Noteworth, a Digital Healthcare Delivery SaaS pioneer, modernizes digital medicine delivery operations. Our innovative cloud-based, HIPAA compliant, platform provides unprecedented healthcare data collection, assessment and proactive intervention for remote patient monitoring, with the focus on patient engagement. Noteworth enriches the ambulatory patient experience and allows clinicians to practice at the top of their licenses by easily and effectively producing and managing the data that confirms superior clinical outcomes, reducing cost of care and improving patient safety and satisfaction. Noteworth is a privately held company headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey. To learn more about Noteworth please visit www.noteworth.com

Media Contact

Danielle Scotto

Lumina Communications for Noteworth

[email protected]

SOURCE Noteworth

Related Links

http://www.noteworth.com

