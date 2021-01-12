Noteworth Partners with Esse Health to Integrate Virtual Care Delivery Solutions

HOBOKEN, N.J., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Noteworth , a first-of-its-kind virtual care delivery platform, today announced its partnership with Esse Health — a Level 3 Patient-Centered Medical Home (PCMH) — to help the independent physician group deliver virtual care technologies to meet new patient expectations.

"In an industry notoriously resistant to change, we've advanced 15 years within five months," said Erin Stamm, COO of Esse Health. "Noteworth helped our organization meet short-term needs in response to COVID-19; more importantly, the platform enables us to change how we deliver care in the future to meet patient expectations."

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Esse Health recognized the need to evolve its care delivery strategy to offer patients more accessible and convenient visits through virtual care options. In early 2020, Esse Health partnered with Noteworth to leverage condition management and telemedicine solutions, expanding care delivery to a select cohort of patients. However, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March, Esse Health needed to quickly scale its virtual care solutions to all patients to avoid delayed interventions and reduce patient and staff exposure to infections. Able to pivot rapidly, Esse Health deployed Noteworth across the entire 180-provider organization within three days and has since managed over 35,000 telehealth visits, with nearly 32,000 patients continuing to engage with the platform heading into 2021. Esse Health attributes Noteworth's platform with saving lives as it has allowed patients to seek care and receive proactive interventions via telehealth services from the safety of their homes. Up to 80% of Esse Health's patient visits have been conducted via Noteworth platform, resulting in an increase in revenue and optimal care coordination.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has ultimately changed the expectations of everyone, including patients and clinicians alike," said Dr. Matthew Dougherty of Esse Health. "Telehealth is here to stay. Noteworth accelerated our ability to shift to virtual care and enabled us to quickly transition into the new normal. Additionally, the virtual care options are very well-received by patients; they're very eager to use telehealth as a resource."

Through the platform, patients can also work with healthcare specialists, such as dieticians or pediatricians, to continue with treatment plans. For clinicians, the ability to give the same comprehensive and holistic treatment options for patients was vital. Esse Health recently expanded its virtual-care reach and deployed a diabetes prevention program through the Noteworth platform. The healthcare organization is committed to working with at-risk patients to manage their weight and physical activity and reduce their risk of developing chronic conditions, to produce better patient outcomes, and reduce the total cost of care.

"Our goal at Noteworth is to enable better healthcare delivery while giving clinicians the tools they need to do their jobs safely and effectively," said Justin Williams, Co-founder and CEO of Noteworth. "We are proud to work with Esse Health to help them transform the way they deliver care and enhance patient engagement."

To learn more about Noteworth, visit our website.

About Noteworth

Noteworth provides a comprehensive and scalable virtual care delivery platform that enables continuous, high-touch patient care and engagement across multiple specialties and chronic conditions. The platform combines patient engagement and behavioral interventions with built-in alerts to increase touchpoints and pass key information to clinical staff to facilitate proactive interventions, improve patient outcomes, and decrease care costs. Noteworth is a privately held company headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey. To learn more about Noteworth, please visit www.noteworth.com .

About Esse Health

Esse Health is a St. Louis-based, independent physician group that strives to improve the overall well-being of its patients through patient education, lifestyle modification and prevention. Esse Health's adult and pediatric primary care offices have been awarded Patient-Centered Medical Home (PCMH) 2014 Level 3 recognition by the National Committee on Quality Assurance. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Million Hearts Initiative recognized Esse Health as a Hypertension Control Champion for its success in helping patients control their high blood pressure. With 47 locations throughout the St. Louis and Metro East area, Esse Health's services include asthma, allergy and immunology, child psychiatry, family medicine, gastroenterology, internal medicine, nutrition, orthopedics, pediatrics, radiology and urology. Esse Health is a recognized leader in using technology in health care and physician accountability for both quality and cost-of-care. For more information on Esse Health, visit www.essehealth.com .

Media Contact

Danielle Scotto

Lumina Communications for Noteworth

[email protected]

SOURCE Noteworth