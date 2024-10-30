Noteworthy November: JxJ DC Kicks off a Month of Music & Movies

WASHINGTON, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JxJ: DC Jewish Film and Music presents a November lineup filled with music, hope, laughter, and inspiration. From compelling feature documentaries to live music and exclusive limited runs, there's something for everyone. All November programming will take place in Cafritz Hall at the Edlavitch DC Jewish Community Center.

Daryl Davis & Seth Kibel- Jewish Record Labels of American Roots

(November 3, 11:30 AM)

Seth Kibel, Daryl Davis, and their guest musicians will celebrate and perform music produced by several highly influential record labels run by Jewish record producers. These labels launched the careers of legendary artists like Ike & Tina Turner, Little Richard, Ray Charles, and Aretha Franklin. Kids under 7 are free and dancing is HIGHLY encouraged!

For more information, visit- https://www.edcjcc.org/jxj/show/daryl-davis-seth-kibel/

Centered: Joe Lieberman, directed by Jonathan Gruber (November 17-21, 7:30 PM)

In today's world, where political polarization often dominates the headlines, Joe Lieberman stood apart, rising above the divide. As the first Jewish person to be a Vice-Presidential candidate on a major party ticket in the U.S., Joe Lieberman is celebrated for putting principles above party. This timely feature documentary chronicles his extraordinary journey, his 40+ years of public service, and the depth of his commitment to the American people.

Centered inspires viewers to embrace perseverance and strong ethical values, demonstrating that true leadership is defined by the capacity to overcome challenges while upholding decency and pushing for progress. Joe's message of moderation and bipartisanship resonates even more powerfully now, underscoring the importance of unity and collaboration in politics.

"I was deeply intrigued by the prospect of creating "Centered" for multiple reasons," said director and award-winning filmmaker Jonathan Gruber. "Witnessing the political metamorphosis of our nation with a sense of dismay, I felt a deep commitment to document and explore what was and what could be during this critical election period."

Centered will run from November 17-21, with a discussion that will follow each night's screening, featuring Gruber and a lineup of special guests, including:

Jeremy Bash- Founder and Managing Director Beach Global Strategies, former Chief of Staff to the Director of the CIA and Secretary of Defense

Sarah Hurwitz- White House Speechwriter for President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama (2009-2017)

Clarine Nardi Riddle- Chief of Staff to Joe Lieberman (2003-2013)

David Lightman- Chief Congressional Correspondent, McClatchy

Chuck Lane- WAPO Editorial Board

Rabbi Ethan Tucker- Joe's stepson and President of Hadar

Ali Zelenko- SVP External Affairs Strategy, ADL

Schedule and Themes:

Sunday, November 17: Antisemitism and the Impact of Joe Lieberman's Faith

Monday, November 18: Strong on Defense: Intelligence Reform and National Security

Tuesday, November 19: Can't We All Get Along? Political Polarization and Bipartisanship

Wednesday, November 20: Joe's America: Don't Ask, Don't Tell, The Environment, and Violence in Video Games

Thursday, November 21: Around the World: Foreign Policy and Champion for Global Human Rights

For more information and tickets, visit- https://www.edcjcc.org/jxj/show/centered-joe-lieberman/

Citizen Weiner, directed by Daniel Robbins, (Virtual Screening, November 7-21)

Zack Weiner and his friend Joe embark on a unique project: to make a film about running for city council while running for city council. Through some unconventional tactics, Zack sees his local campaign explode into a national scandal. A laugh-out-loud film, this comedy is the ideal movie for today's climate and a story that transcends political boundaries. No matter where the chips fall on November 5, everyone can use a good laugh!

This film will be available as a virtual rental from November 7-21 and will include a pre-recorded conversation with the cast and filmmaker.

For more information, visit- https://www.edcjcc.org/jxj/show/citizen-weiner/

For stills and images, visit- JxJ Dropbox

ABOUT JxJ DC

Presented by the Edlavitch DCJCC, JxJ: DC Jewish Film and Music is the leader of Jewish film and music cultural arts in the Washington, D.C. Maryland and Virginia region, with a state-of-the-art home venue at the Edlavitch DCJCC on 16th and Q Streets. Between the Festival and year-round programming, JxJ gives exposure to independent filmmakers and musical artists working in the Jewish and/or Israeli space. It annually attracts 30,000 patrons across 180+ events and has been an arts hub in the DC area for over 30 years.

JxJ encompasses the Washington Jewish Film Fesitval (WJFF) and the Washington Jewish Music Festival (WJMF). One of the largest and most respected Jewish film festivals in North America, WJFF is an international exhibition of cinema that celebrates the diversity of Jewish history, culture and experience through the moving image. The WJFF was founded in 1990.

Established in 1999 with a lead gift from the Howard and Geraldine Polinger Family Foundation, WJMF promotes a broad appreciation of Jewish culture through presentations of extraordinary performing artists who preserve and invigorate Jewish music in contemporary culture.

ABOUT THE EDLAVITCH DCJCC

Guided by Jewish values and heritage, the Edlavitch DC Jewish Community Center engages individuals and families through its cultural, recreational, educational, and social justice programs by welcoming people of all backgrounds to connect, learn, serve, and be entertained together in ways that reflect the unique role of the Center in the nation's capital.

The Edlavitch DCJCC is located at 1529 Sixteenth Street, NW in Washington, DC, 4 blocks east of Dupont Circle.

