NotForgotten Strives for Immortality with Digital Personal Time Capsule

PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NotForgotten Digital Preservation Library LLC, also known as NotForgotten, today announced the launch of their personalized time capsule product range by the same name. These time capsules are video journals made up of user-submitted content which can be preserved in archives for up to 300 years and recorded using blockchain technology, personal genealogy records and on WorldCat, a global catalog of library collections. Learn more at https://www.not-forgotten.com.

NotForgotten enables users to capture stories, significant life events and journal them through an app interface. NotForgotten Digital Preservation Library LLC, also known as NotForgotten, preserves personal stories for up to 300 years by integrating high tech media production with the fields of genealogy, archiving, libraries, trust funds, and blockchains.

"We created NotForgotten with the aim to help people capture their stories and keep them preserved for hundreds of years," says Adrienne Liebenberg, Co-Founder of NotForgotten. "Whether it's the big experiences, the little lessons, the secret to happiness, or the advice your parents gave you, we wanted to find an easy way to save stories so generations of family can access and enjoy them for centuries to come."

In creating their product NotForgotten innovated around four key challenges: helping users create videos worth remembering; overcoming the technology challenges of preservation for centuries; ensuring people will know how to find the time capsules; and building a governance structure to care for the videos.

NotForgotten enables users to capture stories, significant life events and journal them through an app interface. Inspirational templates and a stunning video platform ensure every record looks professional and beautiful, and time capsules can be delivered in a luxury folder with pages including a family tree scrapbook, will bequeath cards, and a 'notforgotten' certificate. Time capsules are available in 50, 150, and 300 year storage options, and the technology behind the app is designed for ease-of-use and is regularly updated so users can enjoy a seamless record-creating experience, without any gimmicks or security risks.

"Security was a huge consideration during development," says Liebenberg. "NotForgotten abides by Library of Congress world-class archiving and metadata standards, where videos and records are transcribed and encoded, before copies are stored in two separate locations in the United States on two types of media."

To further the security and ensure the longevity of the time capsule's data, NotForgotten is backed by an enduring Digital Preservation Trust and Guarantee Fund, which works hand-in-hand with an official library entity. The sole mission of this entity is to ensure the survival of Video Time Capsules for hundreds of years to come.

Users are already flocking to use NotForgotten, with Sheila Gregory a 65-year-old genealogy enthusiast and cancer fighter in UK finding and using the platform after years of working on researching and documenting her family history. "Using NotForgotten was easy. It's added a whole new dimension to my family history research, capturing the essence of self that can't be found in written records. Genealogy is so rewarding, but you can't get a real feel of the person like you can doing "NotForgotten. Essentially, it's a tool that brings my - and my family's history - to life, beyond the vital records and faded photos," says Sheila.

Looking towards the future for NotForgotten, Liebenberg states, "Our ambition for our library is to utilize artificial intelligence to create additional knowledge and learning about humans at a time and place in history - what made them happy, how they interpreted major events, and how times have changed. It's fascinating seeing different perspectives across the generations on topics like social media and religion. When users are contributing to NotForgotten, they're also essentially contributing to a future, accurate record of history for place and the time they were alive."

About NotForgotten Digital Preservation Library LLC

NotForgotten Digital Preservation Library LLC, also known as NotForgotten, preserves personal stories for up to 300 years by integrating high tech media production with the fields of genealogy, archiving, libraries, trust funds, and blockchains. Established by Lynn Paul Waterman and Adrienne Liebenberg in Princeton, New Jersey, in 2019, NotForgotten enables users across the USA, UK and Australia to create their own digital video time capsule through their app of the same name. Please visit www.not-forgotten.com for more information.

