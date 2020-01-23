PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NotForgotten Digital Library LLC, creators of the first digital time capsule powered by blockchain, today announced it has been named a winner in the 2020 BIG Innovation Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group.

NotForgotten Wins 2020 BIG Innovation Award

NotForgotten enables users to capture stories, significant life events and journal them through an app interface. Inspirational templates and a stunning video platform ensure every record looks professional and beautiful. Time capsules can be delivered in a luxury folder with pages including a family tree scrapbook, will bequeath cards and a 'notforgotten' certificate.

The stories are securely stored in "digital time capsules" in two physical locations for up to 300 years, using a combination of blockchain technology, personal genealogy records and WorldCat, a global library of library collections. Powered by Veritone's aiWARE artificial intelligence cognition, these time capsules will also be analyzed to create metadata on events, times, and places and made easily accessible and searchable via the white-label Digital Media Hub.

"Innovation has become a major theme for organizations across virtually all industries and this year's winners are a testament to the creativity, passion and perseverance of individuals worldwide," said Maria Jimenez, chief operating officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "We are thrilled to be honoring NotForgotten as they are leading by example and making real progress on improving the daily lives of so many."

Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions.

"We are so proud to receive the 2020 BIG Innovation Award," said Adrienne Liebenberg, Co-Founder of NotForgotten. "Our efforts to help people capture their unique life stories has clearly paid off with this distinction. We're excited to continue helping people preserve their unique memories for generations to come."

About NotForgotten Digital Preservation Library LLC

NotForgotten Digital Preservation Library LLC, also known as NotForgotten, preserves personal stories for up to 300 years by integrating high tech media production with the fields of genealogy, archiving, libraries, trust funds, and blockchains. Established by Lynn Paul Waterman and Adrienne Liebenberg in Princeton, New Jersey, in 2019, NotForgotten enables users across the USA, UK and Australia to create their own digital video time capsule through their app of the same name. Please visit www.not-forgotten.com for more information.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

Media Contacts:

Jennifer Rodriguez

Firecracker PR

232950@email4pr.com

1-888-317-4687 ext. 703

Maria Jimenez

Chief Operating Officer

Business Intelligence Group

jmaria@bintelligence.com

+1 (909) 529-2737

SOURCE NotForgotten