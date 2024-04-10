NOTHING BUNDT CAKES® ADDS A BURST OF FRESHNESS TO SPRING WITH FRUITY FEATURED FLAVOR

New Lemon Blueberry to be available nationwide for a limited time only

DALLAS, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nothing Bundt Cakes, the nation's largest specialty cake company, is launching a new Featured Flavor, Lemon Blueberry, available nationwide beginning April 15 for a limited time, both online and in-bakery, while supplies last.

Lemon Blueberry is a delightful combination of Nothing Bundt Cakes' beloved lemon cake baked with natural wild blueberries and crowned with the brand's signature cream cheese frosting, making it the perfect springtime cake combination. Citrus is trending as the No. 1 most popular flavor pairing for blueberries, according to Tastewise.

"We tested Lemon Blueberry in a handful of markets last year and received such a positive response that we knew we had to offer this flavor to guests nationwide," said Claire Jessen, vice president of culinary at Nothing Bundt Cakes. "The zesty flavor of our lemon cake is elevated even more when we add a burst of juicy blueberries. It perfectly embodies the refreshing tastes of spring and takes our fan-favorite Lemon Bundt to a new level to create the perfect way to celebrate the season."

Lemon Blueberry will be available in all sizes, including bite-sized Bundtinis®, personal-sized Bundtlets and 8- and 10-inch cakes. For guests looking to elevate Mother's Day celebrations or surprise a loved one with the gift of cake, Nothing Bundt Cakes offers festive and unique decorations and toppers, such as the "Best Mom A'round" Cake Decoration or the newly released "Butterflies" Bundtini Toppers.

To find the nearest Nothing Bundt Cakes bakery and order online for pickup or delivery, visit www.nothingbundtcakes.com.

About Nothing Bundt Cakes

Founded in 1997, Dallas-based Nothing Bundt Cakes is the nation's largest specialty cake company, with nearly 575 franchised and corporate bakeries in 40-plus states and Canada and growing. Bakeries Bring the Joy™ by offering handcrafted Bundt Cakes for pickup or delivery in a variety of flavors and sizes, such as Bundtinis®, the brand's cupcake-sized Bundt Cakes, personal-sized Bundtlets and 8- and 10-inch Bundt Cakes, plus decorations and gift options for life's "just because" moments and special celebrations. Named Yelp's 2023 No. 2 Most Loved Brand, Nothing Bundt Cakes has also earned industry recognition that includes Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® ranking and Franchise Business Review's Franchise Hall of Fame.

For more information about Nothing Bundt Cakes, visit https://www.nothingbundtcakes.com. To learn more about franchising opportunities, visit https://www.nothingbundtcakes.com/franchise-opportunities/.

