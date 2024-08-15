NOTHING BUNDT CAKES® AND POP-TARTS® TEAM UP FOR 'CRAZY GOOD' CAKE FLAVOR

New limited-time Bundtlet flavor features baked-in Pop-Tarts® pieces

DALLAS, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nothing Bundt Cakes and Pop-Tarts®, known for its iconic toaster pastries, have joined forces to release a "Crazy Good" new cake flavor, Frosted Strawberry Pop-Tarts, available Aug. 19-Sept. 1, while supplies last, at the brand's 600-plus bakeries nationwide.

Nothing Bundt Cakes’ Frosted Strawberry Pop-Tarts® flavor is available only in the brand’s personal-size Bundtlet and features strawberry cake baked with Frosted Strawberry Pop-Tarts pieces.

Nothing Bundt Cakes' Frosted Strawberry Pop-Tarts® flavor is available only in the brand's personal-size Bundtlet and features strawberry cake baked with Frosted Strawberry Pop-Tarts pieces. The cake is crowned with signature cream cheese frosting and then topped with confetti sprinkles and a Frosted Strawberry Pop-Tarts Pastry Bite.

"Our collaboration with Pop-Tarts brings a classic, nostalgic taste to our Bundtlets to create a one-of-a-kind snack," said Claire Jessen, Nothing Bundt Cakes vice president of culinary. "Our crazy good Frosted Strawberry Pop-Tarts flavor is reminiscent of coming home from school hungry and grabbing a satisfying, sweet little treat from the pantry to keep you happy 'til dinner."

To sweeten the launch of its newest pop-up flavor, Nothing Bundt Cakes is giving away two tickets to the second annual Pop-Tarts® Bowl, to be held Dec. 28 in Orlando. For complete sweepstakes rules, click here. Entries will be accepted from Aug. 16-18, and a winner will be announced via Instagram by Aug. 19.

Nothing Bundt Cakes is becoming increasingly recognized for its growing rotation of limited-time pop-up flavors as the "little treat" culture among Gen Z continues to skyrocket. The brand has released more new or re-imagined flavors in 2024 than ever before in its 27-year history, with even more flavor innovations coming soon.

"Pop-Tarts have long been a fan favorite at breakfast and beyond. We are excited to partner with Nothing Bundt Cakes to showcase how the iconic brand doesn't just belong in the toaster — it can be used to transform menus and provide inspiration for unique concepts," said Michelle Barnes, director of commercial strategy, Kellanova Away From Home. "This unexpected, limited-time offering from Nothing Bundt Cakes is sure to delight fans of both brands while still delivering the great taste consumers know and love."

Nothing Bundt Cakes offers bite-sized Bundtinis®, miniature Bundtlets, Bundtlet Towers, 8- and 10-inch Bundt Cakes and Tiered Bundt Cakes in nine flavors in addition to seasonal Featured Flavors and growing gluten-free offerings.

To find the nearest bakery and to order online for pickup or delivery, visit www.nothingbundtcakes.com.

About Nothing Bundt Cakes

Founded in 1997, Dallas-based Nothing Bundt Cakes is the nation's largest specialty cake company, with more than 600 franchised and corporate bakeries in 40-plus states and Canada and growing. Bakeries Bring the Joy™ by offering handcrafted Bundt Cakes for pickup or delivery in a variety of flavors and sizes, such as Bundtinis®, the brand's cupcake-sized Bundt Cakes, personal-sized Bundtlets and 8- and 10-inch Bundt Cakes, plus decorations and gift options for life's "just because" moments and special celebrations. Recently named Yelp's 2023 No. 2 Most Loved Brand, Nothing Bundt Cakes has also earned industry recognition that includes Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 List and Franchise Business Review's Franchise Hall of Fame. For more information about Nothing Bundt Cakes, visit https://www.nothingbundtcakes.com. To learn more about franchising opportunities, visit https://www.nothingbundtcakes.com/franchise-opportunities/.

About Kellanova

Kellanova (NYSE: K ) is a leader in global snacking, international cereal and noodles, and North America frozen foods with a legacy stretching back more than 100 years. Powered by differentiated brands including Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's ® Rice Krispies Treats®, RXBAR®, Eggo®, MorningStar Farms®, Special K®, Coco Pops®, and more, Kellanova's vision is to become the world's best-performing snacks-led powerhouse, unleashing the full potential of our differentiated brands and our passionate people. Our net sales for 2023 were $13 billion.

At Kellanova, our purpose is to create better days and ensure everyone has a seat at the table through our trusted food brands. We are committed to promoting sustainable and equitable food access by tackling the crossroads of hunger, sustainability, wellbeing, and equity, diversity & inclusion. Our goal is to create Better Days for 4 billion people by the end of 2030 (from a 2015 baseline). For more detailed information about our commitments, our approach to achieving these goals, and methodology, please visit our website at https://www.kellanova.com .

