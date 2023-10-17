NOTHING BUNDT CAKES AND REESE'S PIECES TEAM UP FOR HALLOWEEN-THEMED POP-UP FLAVOR

Bundtlet Full O' REESE'S PIECES available beginning Oct. 23 for a limited time

DALLAS, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for spooky season, Nothing Bundt Cakes®, the nation's largest specialty cake company, is joining forces with iconic candy brand REESE'S PIECES to launch a limited-time pop-up flavor: Bundtlet Full O' REESE'S PIECES. The candy-filled, personal-sized Bundt Cake will be available nationwide from Oct. 23 through Nov. 5 while supplies last.

Bundtlet Full O' REESE'S PIECES is Nothing Bundt Cakes' fan-favorite Chocolate Chocolate Chip cake topped with mini REESE'S PIECES and filled with even more candies, creating the perfect Halloween season indulgence.

"We created this sweet partnership to delight our guests by combining two favorite treats in one this Halloween season," said Claire Jessen, senior director of culinary innovation at Nothing Bundt Cakes. "Our Bundtlet Full O' REESE'S PIECES combines the irresistible taste of our Chocolate Chocolate Chip Bundt Cake with America's favorite Halloween candy."

Bundtlet Full O' REESE'S PIECES is only available in Bundtlet size. This exclusive flavor marks the brand's third pop-up, following the launch of Churro Dulce de Leche in September and an OREO® Cookies & Cream pop-up in August.

"Our new pop-up flavors are bringing so much joy to Nothing Bundt Cakes guests by offering a fun twist on our signature cakes," said Angie Eckelkamp, chief marketing officer at Nothing Bundt Cakes. "From special celebrations to simply indulging in a 'just because' moment, Nothing Bundt Cakes is always seeking ways to bring more joy to any occasion."

Founded in 1997, Dallas-based Nothing Bundt Cakes is the nation's largest specialty cake company, with more than 525 franchised and corporate cakeries in 40-plus states and Canada and growing. Cakeries Bring the Joy™ by offering handcrafted Bundt Cakes for pickup or delivery in a variety of flavors and sizes, such as Bundtinis®, the brand's cupcake-sized Bundt Cakes, personal-sized Bundtlets and 8- and 10-inch Bundt Cakes, plus decorations and gift options for life's "just because" moments and special celebrations. Recently named Yelp's 2023 No. 2 Most Loved Brand, Nothing Bundt Cakes has also earned industry recognition that includes Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 List and Franchise Business Review's Franchise Hall of Fame. For more information about Nothing Bundt Cakes, visit https://www.nothingbundtcakes.com. To learn more about franchising opportunities, visit https://www.nothingbundtcakes.com/franchise-opportunities/.

