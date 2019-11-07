DALLAS, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nothing Bundt Cakes, offering a variety of handcrafted Bundt Cakes made with the finest ingredients, will celebrate National Bundt Day, Nov. 15, with a nationwide Bundt Bash, featuring a giveaway of its celebratory Confetti Bundtlets at all 300+ bakery locations.

Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrates National Bundt Day with first nationwide ‘Bundt Bash’

At 11:15 a.m. local time, each bakery will get the party started by giving out free Confetti Bundtlets – miniature Bundt Cakes – to every guest who visits the bakery, while supplies last. The first 22 people in line will receive free Bundtlets for a year* in honor of Nothing Bundt Cakes' 22nd birthday.

"For our loyal and passionate Bundt fans across the nation, Nothing Bundt Cakes wants to throw the biggest Bundt Cake party yet!" said Nothing Bundt Cakes co-founder and Chairman Dena Tripp. "Over the last 22 years, we've loved being part of our guests' special occasions, and we hope that anyone who loves cake will join us at our Bundt Bash on Nov. 15."

2019 has been a milestone year for ﻿Nothing Bundt Cakes as it celebrated its 300th bakery opening in April. The company has been opening 40-50 new bakeries per year.

"Nothing Bundt Cakes is all about celebrations, and National Bundt Day is the perfect opportunity to celebrate with our guests on an even grander scale than we do each and every day," said Nothing Bundt Cakes CEO Kyle Smith. "Our Bundt Bash is a great way to introduce our Bundt Cakes to new guests while bringing joy to our longtime fans."

To learn more about Nothing Bundt Cakes' Bundt Bash and find a local bakery, visit www.nothingbundtcakes.com/BundtBash.

*Free Bundtlets for a year will be given in the form of a punch card for 12 free Bundtlets, one per month, redeemable through Nov. 14, 2020. Punch cards are limited to one per household.

About Nothing Bundt Cakes

Nothing Bundt Cakes was founded in Las Vegas in 1997 by friends Dena Tripp and Debbie Shwetz and offers premium, high-quality Bundt Cakes in a variety of sizes and classic flavors. There are over 300 corporate and franchised bakeries in 39 U.S. states and Canada. Nothing Bundt Cakes has been named to several prestigious industry lists, including Franchise Business Review's "Top 50 Franchises" and "Top 40 Food Franchises," Franchise Times' "Fast and Serious" for four years in a row, and numerous local and regional vote-driven "best of" lists. The brand has also been featured by national media such as "The Kelly Clarkson Show," Entrepreneur, The Wall Street Journal and CBS' "The Talk." For more information about Nothing Bundt Cakes, visit https://www.nothingbundtcakes.com. To learn more about franchising opportunities, visit https://franchise.nothingbundtcakes.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Kambrie Laurent or Ashley Bain

kambrie@spmcommunications.com or ashleyb@spmcommunications.com

817-329-3257

SOURCE Nothing Bundt Cakes

Related Links

https://www.nothingbundtcakes.com

