Nothing Bundt Cakes Continues To Bring Joy To 2020 With National Bundt Day Giveaways

Beginning Monday, Nov. 9, the brand will give away 20 $20 Nothing Bundt Cakes gift cards every day through Saturday, Nov. 14, encouraging fans to share photos and joyful memories on Instagram for a chance to win. On Sunday, National Bundt Day, Nothing Bundt Cakes' Instagram and Facebook feeds will feature the content shared by its fans throughout the week so their joy can ripple forward to all who see it.

"We believe National Bundt Day is the most joyful day of the year, and last year we were able to celebrate with festivities for our guests in all our bakeries across the nation," said Nothing Bundt Cakes co-founder and Chairman Dena Tripp. "This year, we're taking the fun online and hope our loyal guests will join us to share the small, the everyday, and just-because joys still experienced during this difficult year."

Throughout the pandemic, Nothing Bundt Cakes has continued to bring joy through Bundt Cake donations across the nation. From recognizing high school graduates to supporting essential workers and first responders, Nothing Bundt Cakes' bakery owners are always working to give back to their communities.

"We are in the joy-giving business, and we always encourage our bakery owners to give back within their communities," said Nothing Bundt Cakes CEO Kyle Smith. "This year, it's never been more important or rewarding to offer a helping hand, sweeten someone's day and bring joy and smiles to those around us."

For more details on how to enter for a chance to win a gift card in the National Bundt Day social giveaway Nov. 9-14, go to Nothing Bundt Cakes' Instagram @nothingbundtcakes.

To find a local bakery near you, visit www.nothingbundtcakes.com.

About Nothing Bundt Cakes

Dallas-based Nothing Bundt Cakes was founded in Las Vegas in 1997 by Dena Tripp and Debbie Shwetz and has grown to more than 360 franchised and corporate bakeries in 40+ U.S. states and Canada. Bakeries offer Bundt Cakes in a variety of flavors and sizes such as bite-sized Bundtinis®, miniature Bundtlets and 8- and 10-inch cakes plus decorations and gift options for all occasions. Nothing Bundt Cakes is committed to building a team of bakery owners and employees who embody the joy-filled brand, resulting in industry accolades including Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 List, Franchise Business Review's "Top 50 Franchises" and, for five years running, Franchise Times' "Fast and Serious." For more information about Nothing Bundt Cakes, visit https://www.nothingbundtcakes.com. To learn more about franchising opportunities, visit https://www.nothingbundtcakes.com/franchising.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Katie McKenzie

[email protected]

817-329-3257

SOURCE Nothing Bundt Cakes