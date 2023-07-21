NOTHING BUNDT CAKES NAMES NEW CEO

Dolf Berle to lead growth at nation's largest specialty cake bakery brand

ADDISON, Texas, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nothing Bundt Cakes®, the nation's largest specialty cake bakery, has appointed multi-unit and franchise veteran Dolf Berle as CEO, effective immediately.

Prior to joining Nothing Bundt Cakes, Berle most recently served as CEO of Lindblad Expeditions, a global adventure travel operator. He previously gained significant multi-unit and franchise experience as CEO of Topgolf and, before that, as president and chief operating officer at Dave & Buster's.

Dolf Berle

Berle brings to Nothing Bundt Cakes a strong track record for profitable revenue growth, unit expansion, digital transformation, data-driven decision-making and a deep commitment to organizational culture and values. In addition to his new role as CEO, Berle has been appointed to the Nothing Bundt Cakes Board.

"During his time at both Topgolf and Dave & Busters, Dolf led efforts that nearly doubled unit count and increased average unit volume by double digits, and that growth mindset is key to what we want to achieve at Nothing Bundt Cakes," said Roark Capital Managing Director Sarah Spiegel, who served as interim CEO during the selection process. "We are confident that Dolf's leadership experience will help Nothing Bundt Cakes accelerate the brand's fantastic growth trajectory and continue to drive the brand's outstanding bakery profitability."

This year, the brand celebrated its milestone 500th bakery opening and continues to grow with an average of eight new bakery openings per month. The company is on track to open 100 bakeries this year.

"Nothing Bundt Cakes has quietly become the leading specialty cake bakery brand in the nation, driven by its dedication to bringing joy to people's lives," said Berle. "Our growth is a reflection of our remarkable bakery owners and talented team members, and I look forward to leading them to new heights as we continue growing together."

About Nothing Bundt Cakes

Founded in 1997, Dallas-based Nothing Bundt Cakes is the nation's largest specialty cake company, with more than 500 franchised and corporate bakeries in 40-plus states and Canada and growing. Bakeries Bring the Joy™ by offering handcrafted Bundt Cakes for pickup or delivery in a variety of flavors and sizes, such as Bundtinis®, the brand's cupcake-sized Bundt Cakes, miniature Bundtlets and 8- and 10-inch Bundt Cakes, plus decorations and gift options for life's "just because" moments and special celebrations. Recently named Yelp's 2023 No. 2 Most Loved Brand, Nothing Bundt Cakes has also earned industry recognition that includes Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 List and Franchise Business Review's Franchise Hall of Fame. For more information about Nothing Bundt Cakes, visit https://www.nothingbundtcakes.com. To learn more about franchising opportunities, visit https://www.nothingbundtcakes.com/franchise-opportunities/.

