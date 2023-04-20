NOTHING BUNDT CAKES® NOW AVAILABLE ON UBER EATS AND DOORDASH

Sweet option makes sending joy to loved ones near and far a piece of cake

DALLAS , April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Giving the gift of joy is easier than ever now that Nothing Bundt Cakes, the nation's largest specialty cake company, is offering its Bundt Cakes for delivery through Uber Eats and DoorDash.

Over 90% of Nothing Bundt Cakes bakeries nationwide now offer delivery through DoorDash and Uber Eats just in time for Mother's Day, one of the company's busiest holidays.

"Providing a third-party delivery option gives our guests a more convenient way to celebrate life's special occasions and everyday moments," said Nothing Bundt Cakes Chief Operating Officer Julie Klinger. "Whether guests want to send a sweet treat to loved ones who live far away or simply indulge in a personal Bundtlet, third-party delivery provides a quick and convenient way to bring joy."

Now through April 27, on Uber Eats, Nothing Bundt Cakes is offering $5 off orders of $30 or greater.

The brand's cakes are now offered through third-party delivery in all nine flavors plus the current Featured Flavor, Blueberry Bliss, available through May 21 at participating bakeries while supplies last.

Customers can place an order directly through the DoorDash or Uber Eats apps or, to find the nearest bakery and to order online for pickup or delivery, visit www.nothingbundtcakes.com .

About Nothing Bundt Cakes

Founded in 1997, Dallas-based Nothing Bundt Cakes is the nation's largest specialty cake company, with nearly 500 franchised and corporate bakeries in 40-plus states and Canada. Bakeries Bring the Joy™ by offering handcrafted Bundt Cakes for pickup or delivery in a variety of flavors and sizes, such as bite-sized Bundtinis®, miniature Bundtlets and 8- and 10-inch Bundt Cakes, plus decorations and gift options for life's "just because" moments and special celebrations. Recently named Yelp's 2023 No. 2 Most Loved Brand, Nothing Bundt Cakes has also earned industry recognition that includes Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 List, Inc. Magazine's 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies, Franchise Business Review's Franchise Hall of Fame and, for eight years running, Franchise Times' "Fast and Serious." For more information about Nothing Bundt Cakes, visit https://www.nothingbundtcakes.com. To learn more about franchising opportunities, visit https://www.nothingbundtcakes.com/franchise-opportunities/.

