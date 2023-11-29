NOTHING BUNDT CAKES® PARTNERS WITH ANDES® ON POPULAR SEASONAL FLAVOR

News provided by

Nothing Bundt Cakes

29 Nov, 2023, 08:03 ET

Andes Peppermint Chocolate Chip available beginning Dec. 4 for a limited time

DALLAS, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for the holiday season, Nothing Bundt Cakes has partnered with Andes, the classic mint candy, to relaunch a beloved seasonal favorite – Andes Peppermint Chocolate Chip, available nationwide Dec. 4-31.

Nothing Bundt Cakes' Andes Peppermint Chocolate Chip features decadent chocolate cake with peppermint flavor, packed with chocolate chips and Andes peppermint pieces.

Continue Reading
Nothing Bundt Cakes’ Andes Peppermint Chocolate Chip available beginning Dec. 4 for a limited time.
Nothing Bundt Cakes’ Andes Peppermint Chocolate Chip available beginning Dec. 4 for a limited time.

"Our Andes Peppermint Chocolate Chip cake strikes the perfect balance between indulgent, rich chocolate and the classic taste of Andes peppermint pieces," said Claire Jessen, senior director of culinary innovation at Nothing Bundt Cakes. "This flavor has been a holiday favorite of our guests for years, and our partnership with Andes takes it to the next level."

Andes Peppermint Chocolate Chip will be available in a range of sizes, including Bite-sized Bundtinis®, personal-sized Bundtlets and 8- and 10-inch Bundt Cakes.

To enhance holiday gatherings, Nothing Bundt Cakes has introduced new "Holiday Gnomes" Bundtini® Toppers, and other fun, festive holiday cake decorations are also available for full-sized Bundt Cakes.

To find the nearest Cakery and to order online for pickup or delivery, visit www.nothingbundtcakes.com.

About Nothing Bundt Cakes
Founded in 1997, Dallas-based Nothing Bundt Cakes® is the nation's largest specialty cake company, with more than 535 franchised and corporate Cakeries in 40-plus states and Canada and growing. Cakeries Bring the Joy by offering handcrafted Bundt Cakes for pickup or delivery in a variety of flavors and sizes, such as Bundtinis®, the brand's cupcake-sized Bundt Cakes, personal-sized Bundtlets and 8- and 10-inch Bundt Cakes, plus decorations and gift options for life's "just because" moments and special celebrations. Recently named Yelp's 2023 No. 2 Most Loved Brand, Nothing Bundt Cakes® has also earned industry recognition that includes Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 List and Franchise Business Review's Franchise Hall of Fame. For more information about Nothing Bundt Cakes®, visit https://www.nothingbundtcakes.com. To learn more about franchising opportunities, visit https://www.nothingbundtcakes.com/franchise-opportunities/.    

Media Contact:
Danielle Bramley
[email protected]
817-329-3257

SOURCE Nothing Bundt Cakes

Also from this source

NOTHING BUNDT CAKES AND REESE'S PIECES TEAM UP FOR HALLOWEEN-THEMED POP-UP FLAVOR

NOTHING BUNDT CAKES AND REESE'S PIECES TEAM UP FOR HALLOWEEN-THEMED POP-UP FLAVOR

Just in time for spooky season, Nothing Bundt Cakes®, the nation's largest specialty cake company, is joining forces with iconic candy brand REESE'S...
NOTHING BUNDT CAKES UNVEILS NEW CHURRO DULCE DE LECHE POP-UP FLAVOR

NOTHING BUNDT CAKES UNVEILS NEW CHURRO DULCE DE LECHE POP-UP FLAVOR

In the middle of Pumpkin Spice season, Nothing Bundt Cakes®, the nation's largest specialty cake company, is releasing a brand-new, limited-time...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.