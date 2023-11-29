NOTHING BUNDT CAKES® PARTNERS WITH ANDES® ON POPULAR SEASONAL FLAVOR

Andes Peppermint Chocolate Chip available beginning Dec. 4 for a limited time

DALLAS, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for the holiday season, Nothing Bundt Cakes has partnered with Andes, the classic mint candy, to relaunch a beloved seasonal favorite – Andes Peppermint Chocolate Chip, available nationwide Dec. 4-31.

Nothing Bundt Cakes' Andes Peppermint Chocolate Chip features decadent chocolate cake with peppermint flavor, packed with chocolate chips and Andes peppermint pieces.

Nothing Bundt Cakes’ Andes Peppermint Chocolate Chip available beginning Dec. 4 for a limited time.

"Our Andes Peppermint Chocolate Chip cake strikes the perfect balance between indulgent, rich chocolate and the classic taste of Andes peppermint pieces," said Claire Jessen, senior director of culinary innovation at Nothing Bundt Cakes. "This flavor has been a holiday favorite of our guests for years, and our partnership with Andes takes it to the next level."

Andes Peppermint Chocolate Chip will be available in a range of sizes, including Bite-sized Bundtinis®, personal-sized Bundtlets and 8- and 10-inch Bundt Cakes.

To enhance holiday gatherings, Nothing Bundt Cakes has introduced new "Holiday Gnomes" Bundtini® Toppers, and other fun, festive holiday cake decorations are also available for full-sized Bundt Cakes.

To find the nearest Cakery and to order online for pickup or delivery, visit www.nothingbundtcakes.com.

About Nothing Bundt Cakes

Founded in 1997, Dallas-based Nothing Bundt Cakes® is the nation's largest specialty cake company, with more than 535 franchised and corporate Cakeries in 40-plus states and Canada and growing. Cakeries Bring the Joy™ by offering handcrafted Bundt Cakes for pickup or delivery in a variety of flavors and sizes, such as Bundtinis®, the brand's cupcake-sized Bundt Cakes, personal-sized Bundtlets and 8- and 10-inch Bundt Cakes, plus decorations and gift options for life's "just because" moments and special celebrations. Recently named Yelp's 2023 No. 2 Most Loved Brand, Nothing Bundt Cakes® has also earned industry recognition that includes Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 List and Franchise Business Review's Franchise Hall of Fame. For more information about Nothing Bundt Cakes®, visit https://www.nothingbundtcakes.com. To learn more about franchising opportunities, visit https://www.nothingbundtcakes.com/franchise-opportunities/.

Media Contact:

Danielle Bramley

[email protected]

817-329-3257

SOURCE Nothing Bundt Cakes