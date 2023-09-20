NOTHING BUNDT CAKES UNVEILS NEW CHURRO DULCE DE LECHE POP-UP FLAVOR

First-ever filled Bundt available beginning Sept. 25 for a limited time only

DALLAS, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the middle of Pumpkin Spice season, Nothing Bundt Cakes®, the nation's largest specialty cake company, is releasing a brand-new, limited-time pop-up flavor, Churro Dulce de Leche, available at all the brand's cakeries for two weeks only, Sept. 25-Oct. 8, or while supplies last.

Nothing Bundt Cakes Churro Dulce de Leche Bundtlet

Churro Dulce de Leche — the brand's first-ever filled cake flavor — is Nothing Bundt Cakes' nod to the beloved Mexican classic dessert. Topped with cinnamon sugar and filled with luscious caramel dulce de leche, the new flavor delivers a mouthwatering experience that captures the essence of churros, which have been trending as the fastest-growing dessert with 34.4% growth on restaurant menus over the past four years, according to Datassential.

"At Nothing Bundt Cakes, we're dedicated to culinary innovation to deliver joyful experiences to our guests, and the new Churro Dulce de Leche pop-up flavor does just that," said Claire Jessen, senior director of culinary innovation at Nothing Bundt Cakes. "Internationally inspired flavors have been a strong trend for several years now, opening up the opportunity to bring unique flavors to our loyal fans while also reaching new guests."

Churro Dulce de Leche is exclusively available as a Bundtlet (a personal-sized Bundt cake) during its limited run. Additionally, for those craving a more traditional fall flavor, Nothing Bundt Cakes' Pumpkin Spice Featured Flavor is available in all sizes now through Nov. 29.

"Between our everyday classic flavors, our seasonal Featured Flavors and our new pop-up flavors, we now offer more delicious ways than ever before to Bring the Joy™ to any occasion," said Angie Eckelkamp, chief marketing officer at Nothing Bundt Cakes. "Our guests will definitely want to come in and try Churro Dulce de Leche while they can."

To find the nearest cakery and to order online for pickup or delivery, visit www.nothingbundtcakes.com.

About Nothing Bundt Cakes

Founded in 1997, Dallas-based Nothing Bundt Cakes is the nation's largest specialty cake company, with more than 520 franchised and corporate cakeries in 40-plus states and Canada and growing. Cakeries Bring the Joy™ by offering handcrafted Bundt Cakes for pickup or delivery in a variety of flavors and sizes, such as Bundtinis®, the brand's cupcake-sized Bundt Cakes, personal-sized Bundtlets and 8- and 10-inch Bundt Cakes, plus decorations and gift options for life's "just because" moments and special celebrations. Recently named Yelp's 2023 No. 2 Most Loved Brand, Nothing Bundt Cakes has also earned industry recognition that includes Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 List and Franchise Business Review's Franchise Hall of Fame. For more information about Nothing Bundt Cakes, visit https://www.nothingbundtcakes.com. To learn more about franchising opportunities, visit https://www.nothingbundtcakes.com/franchise-opportunities/.

Media Contact:

Danielle Bramley

[email protected]

817-329-3257

SOURCE Nothing Bundt Cakes