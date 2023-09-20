NOTHING BUNDT CAKES UNVEILS NEW CHURRO DULCE DE LECHE POP-UP FLAVOR

News provided by

Nothing Bundt Cakes

20 Sep, 2023, 09:07 ET

First-ever filled Bundt available beginning Sept. 25 for a limited time only

DALLAS, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the middle of Pumpkin Spice season, Nothing Bundt Cakes®, the nation's largest specialty cake company, is releasing a brand-new, limited-time pop-up flavor, Churro Dulce de Leche, available at all the brand's cakeries for two weeks only, Sept. 25-Oct. 8, or while supplies last.

Continue Reading
Nothing Bundt Cakes Churro Dulce de Leche Bundtlet
Nothing Bundt Cakes Churro Dulce de Leche Bundtlet

Churro Dulce de Leche — the brand's first-ever filled cake flavor — is Nothing Bundt Cakes' nod to the beloved Mexican classic dessert. Topped with cinnamon sugar and filled with luscious caramel dulce de leche, the new flavor delivers a mouthwatering experience that captures the essence of churros, which have been trending as the fastest-growing dessert with 34.4% growth on restaurant menus over the past four years, according to Datassential.

"At Nothing Bundt Cakes, we're dedicated to culinary innovation to deliver joyful experiences to our guests, and the new Churro Dulce de Leche pop-up flavor does just that," said Claire Jessen, senior director of culinary innovation at Nothing Bundt Cakes. "Internationally inspired flavors have been a strong trend for several years now, opening up the opportunity to bring unique flavors to our loyal fans while also reaching new guests."

Churro Dulce de Leche is exclusively available as a Bundtlet (a personal-sized Bundt cake) during its limited run. Additionally, for those craving a more traditional fall flavor, Nothing Bundt Cakes' Pumpkin Spice Featured Flavor is available in all sizes now through Nov. 29.

"Between our everyday classic flavors, our seasonal Featured Flavors and our new pop-up flavors, we now offer more delicious ways than ever before to Bring the Joy™ to any occasion," said Angie Eckelkamp, chief marketing officer at Nothing Bundt Cakes. "Our guests will definitely want to come in and try Churro Dulce de Leche while they can."

To find the nearest cakery and to order online for pickup or delivery, visit www.nothingbundtcakes.com.

About Nothing Bundt Cakes

Founded in 1997, Dallas-based Nothing Bundt Cakes is the nation's largest specialty cake company, with more than 520 franchised and corporate cakeries in 40-plus states and Canada and growing. Cakeries Bring the Joy™ by offering handcrafted Bundt Cakes for pickup or delivery in a variety of flavors and sizes, such as Bundtinis®, the brand's cupcake-sized Bundt Cakes, personal-sized Bundtlets and 8- and 10-inch Bundt Cakes, plus decorations and gift options for life's "just because" moments and special celebrations. Recently named Yelp's 2023 No. 2 Most Loved Brand, Nothing Bundt Cakes has also earned industry recognition that includes Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 List and Franchise Business Review's Franchise Hall of Fame. For more information about Nothing Bundt Cakes, visit https://www.nothingbundtcakes.com. To learn more about franchising opportunities, visit https://www.nothingbundtcakes.com/franchise-opportunities/.     

Media Contact: 
Danielle Bramley 
[email protected]  
817-329-3257

SOURCE Nothing Bundt Cakes

Also from this source

NOTHING BUNDT CAKES NAMES NEW CEO

NOTHING BUNDT CAKES CELEBRATES SWEET MILESTONE WITH 500TH BAKERY OPENING

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.