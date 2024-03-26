Nothing But Net: Epsilon First to Offer NIL Deal for all Women's D1 Basketball Tournament Participants

Epsilon and Opendorse Team Up to Launch the First and Only NIL Opportunity Of Its Kind

DALLAS, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Epsilon, a global advertising and marketing technology company, today announced it is partnering with Opendorse, the leading athlete marketplace and NIL technology company, to launch "Work Together to Win Together," the first and only name, image and likeness (NIL) deal available to every female student-athlete participating in the Women's Division I basketball championship.

"Work Together to Win Together" will highlight the power of collaboration with participating athletes sharing what teamwork means to them on Instagram. Athletes will be compensated $500 for their individual participation. Epsilon will also be offering participating student-athletes free career planning resources and mentorship opportunities to help support their transition from one team to the next.

When it comes to NIL earnings, "Division I women's college players project to make just 20% of what their men's basketball counterparts will earn," according to a 2023 Opendorse report.

"We are proud to be the only company extending an NIL offer to every female athlete participating in the Division I basketball championship over the next few weeks," said Susan Rothwell, chief revenue officer at Epsilon and a former Division I athlete. "'Work Together to Win Together' is one of Epsilon's core values and exemplifies our belief that collaboration is the catalyst that unlocks our full potential."

Since 2012, Opendorse has made it their mission to help every athlete. Today, over 100,000 athletes use the platform to monetize their name, image and likeness. The company will provide full-service program management for the "Work Together to Win Together" campaign, which runs March 19 through April 30, to ensure athletes meet the program qualifications and review athlete-curated content.

"As a former Division I women's basketball player, I am so honored to be a part of a company that supports NIL initiatives," said Daryl Rappe, senior director of recruiting at Epsilon. "The commitment to empowering female athletes, particularly providing them with opportunities to capitalize on their own identities and achievements, resonates deeply with me. I've had the opportunity to grow my career at Epsilon over the past seven years, I am proud to work for a company that believes in supporting women and the power of what's possible when we 'Work Together to Win Together' – on and off the court."

With more than 9,000 employees around the world, Epsilon is committed to investing in women and developing top-performing talent through its Early Career Programs, which empower participants to unlock their full potential as tomorrow's leaders.

About Epsilon

Epsilon is a global advertising and marketing technology company positioned at the center of Publicis Groupe. We connect advertisers with consumers to drive performance while respecting and protecting consumer privacy and client data. Epsilon accelerates clients' ability to harness the power of their first-party data to enhance, activate and measure campaigns with confidence. We believe in an open, privacy-first advertising ecosystem. Over decades, we've built the industry's most comprehensive identity graph to give brands, agencies and publishers the ability to reach real consumers across all channels and the open web. For more information, visit www.epsilon.com.

About Opendorse

Opendorse is the leading athlete marketplace and NIL company, providing technology and services to the athlete endorsement industry. More than 100,000 athletes use Opendorse to build and monetize their name, image, and likeness with support from the world's top brands, colleges, NIL collectives, and partners including Team USA, LEARFIELD, Keller Williams Real Estate, and more.

