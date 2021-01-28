Nothing Smells Fishy at Dallas World Aquarium

MIAMI, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Esscentials has been a valued partner of The Dallas World Aquarium for the past eight years. Ranked among the top travel destinations in the US, this unique zoo and aquarium is located in downtown Dallas and is home to animals from all over the world.

The zoo first opened its door in 1992 and quickly attracted visitors from around the world to its climate-controlled aquatic, rainforest and Mayan journeys. As one can imagine, being entirely indoor brought along many sets of challenges, including controlling the odor from the animals within their exhibits.

With many sensitive and critically endangered species in their care, Air Esscentials' Pure Sunshine Odor Neutralizer was the fragrance of choice as it safely blended naturally with the rainforest ambiance and enhanced the journey of the guests.

Air Esscentials' proprietary diffusers were strategically placed throughout the zoo to provide a light aromatic scent as visitors traversed through the undulating corridors for a one-of-a-kind multisensory experience. Air Esscentials is fully dedicated to providing environmentally friendly practices that subtly enhance the experience of guests.

The Dallas World Aquarium is a member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums. Both associations ensure that participating zoos are held to the highest standard for the welfare of the animals.

Air Esscentials® provides leading edge scent delivery systems and develops high quality aroma and essential oil blends for retail, hospitality, entertainment, event and other discerning commercial clients. The company has a global distribution network, with partners in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Air Esscentials® provides the expertise and advanced scent diffusion equipment required to make the transition into the world of branded scents. Find out more at http://www.airesscentials.com.

SOURCE Air Esscentials