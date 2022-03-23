Nothing to release first smartphone phone (1) in summer 2022

LONDON, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer tech company Nothing today confirmed plans to launch phone (1), its first and highly anticipated smartphone product. Powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon mobile platform, Nothing phone (1) is the second device in the company's product ecosystem built for seamless connectivity and defined by iconic design. Further details including phone (1)'s summer launch and operating system Nothing OS, were revealed by CEO and Co-founder Carl Pei during the Nothing (event): The Truth livestream on 23 March.



The company also announced a $10M allocation for an upcoming equity-based community investment round at the same valuation as its Series B fundraise co-led by EQT Ventures and C Ventures. This follows Nothing's first community round which raised $1.5M in a record-beating 54 seconds last March. Investors have access to Nothing's private community through which they will get exclusive benefits and insights into the company. Pre-registrations for early access are now open, and the investment round will go live on 5 April. Terms and conditions will apply. For further details please visit: nothing.tech .



"Having raised $144M, built a team of over 300 people and secured support from trusted partners like Qualcomm Technologies, Inc, we are ready for phone (1) to mark the start of change for the sleepy smartphone market," said Carl Pei. "We are also doing a new $10M round of community investment, so that our supporters get the chance to be part of our journey going head to head against the giants of the industry."