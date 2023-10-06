NOTHING x CASETiFY

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the global lifestyle brand CASETiFY announced its new collection in collaboration with Nothing, the London based technology company on a mission to make tech fun again.  Together, the two companies have introduced four exclusive smartphone cases that champion Nothing's iconic approach to design specifically made to fit the complete iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 series of devices, in addition to products made for Samsung and Google. All phone cases in the collection retail between $68 and $98 USD depending on the model.

Another first for Nothing and CASETiFY is the debut of Nothing Mini Pouch with Ear (2)  - a one of a kind carrier for Nothing's award winning earbuds, Ear (2), which made headlines earlier this year as a superior audio device at an accessible price point. Nothing Mini Pouch with Ear (2)  is a brand new concept from CASETiFY that fuses design and technology in a unique way and pairs perfectly with the utility lanyard for ultimate ease. The Nothing Mini Pouch will be sold as a bundle with Nothing's Ear (2), retailing for $172 USD.

Founded in 2020, Nothing is creating an alternative ecosystem of tech products for the young and creative through cutting edge design and user interface innovation. Nothing's products are developed in close collaboration with their community, which includes over 8,000 private investors, and are crafted with sustainability at the forefront.

Nothing's debut smartphone  Phone (1) was regarded as one of the most anticipated tech launches in recent times and showcased in Time Magazine's prestigious "Best Inventions of 2022" list for its innovative smartphone design. In 2023, Phone (1) received the renowned Red Dot Design Award, along with the rest of Nothing's current product portfolio, including the true wireless audio devices Ear (2) and Ear (stick). Most recently, the company launched Phone (2), to wide acclaim from the critical masses, which features a lower carbon footprint than its predecessor as a result of the company's ongoing sustainability initiatives.

The Nothing x CASETiFY collection launches worldwide on casetify.com/co-lab available for purchase online, in the CASETiFY Co-Lab app (available now in the App Store), and at CASETiFY Studio locations. To learn more about the collaboration, visit CASETiFY.com and follow along on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Twitter.

