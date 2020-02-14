Notice: 3rd Quarter Results of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020

TOKYO, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prospect Co., Ltd., (the "Company") has announced 3rd quarter results of fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 on February 14, 2020.

The Company Group's sales for the 3rd Quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2020 were 3,066 million yen (6,165 million yen in the same quarter in the previous year), with an operating loss of 1,548 million yen (1,909 million yen in the same quarter in the previous year), an ordinary loss of 698 million yen (2,002 million yen in the same quarter in the previous year), and net loss attributable to owners of parent of 396 million yen (3,992 million yen in the same quarter of the previous year).

The full report with Supplementary Explanation Material can be downloaded from the below link

http://www.prospectjapan.co.jp/ir/pdf/200214daisanshihanki_e.pdf

