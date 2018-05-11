Notice: Annual Investor Day in London

Prospect Co., Ltd. (the "Company") will be hosting the Annual Investor Day in London from 9:00 AM on Wednesday 13th June 2018. We will be presenting the annual results of the Company. For shareholders who are interested in attending, please contact us at the e-mail addresses provided below.

Note 

1. Agenda

   Annual results briefing for fiscal year ending 31st March 2018

2. Time

   From 9:00 AM on Wednesday 13th June 2018

3. Venue

   London, meeting location to be determined

4. Attending personnel from Prospect Co., Ltd.

   Dominic Henderson - Director

   Hamilton Smith - Advisor

   Xin Zhang - Investor Relations Manager

5. RSVP

   Contact: xin@prospectjapan.co.jp

   Telephone: +81-3-(3470)-8411 (Main)

   For seat reservation, please contact no later than 17:00 on 1st June 2018 London time.

