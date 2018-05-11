Notice: Annual Investor Day in London

LONDON, May 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
Prospect Co., Ltd. (the "Company") will be hosting the Annual Investor Day in London from 9:00 AM on Wednesday 13th June 2018. We will be presenting the annual results of the Company. For shareholders who are interested in attending, please contact us at the e-mail addresses provided below.
Note
1. Agenda
Annual results briefing for fiscal year ending 31st March 2018
2. Time
From 9:00 AM on Wednesday 13th June 2018
3. Venue
London, meeting location to be determined
4. Attending personnel from Prospect Co., Ltd.
Dominic Henderson - Director
Hamilton Smith - Advisor
Xin Zhang - Investor Relations Manager
5. RSVP
Contact: xin@prospectjapan.co.jp
Telephone: +81-3-(3470)-8411 (Main)
For seat reservation, please contact no later than 17:00 on 1st June 2018 London time.
