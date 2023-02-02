Notice convening the Annual General Meeting of Valmet Oyj

Valmet Oyj's stock exchange release on February 2, 2023 at 4:30 p.m.

ESPOO, Finland, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Notice is given to the shareholders of Valmet Oyj ("Valmet" or the "Company") to the Annual General Meeting to be held on March 22, 2023 starting at 1:00 p.m. (EET) at Scandic Marina Congress Center at the address Katajanokanlaituri 6, 00160, Helsinki, Finland. The reception of the shareholders who have registered for the meeting and the distribution of voting tickets will commence at 12:00 noon.

The shareholders have the opportunity to exercise their voting rights also by voting in advance. In addition, the shareholders who have registered for the meeting can follow the Annual General Meeting via a webcast. For further instructions, please refer to Section C. "Instructions for the Participants in the Annual General Meeting" of this notice.

A. Matters on the agenda of the Annual General Meeting

1. Opening of the meeting

2. Calling the meeting to order

3. Election of the person to scrutinize the minutes and to verify the counting of the votes

4. Recording the legality of the meeting

5. Recording the attendance at the meeting and adoption of the list of votes

6. Presentation of the financial statements, the consolidated financial statements, the report of the Board of Directors and the Auditor's report for the year 2022

- Review by the President and CEO.

7. Adoption of the financial statements and the consolidated financial statements

8. Resolution on the use of the profit shown on the balance sheet and the payment of dividends

The Company's distributable equity as at December 31, 2022 totaled EUR 1,453,506,822.23, of which the net profit for the year 2022 was EUR 309,501,276.62.

The Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting that a dividend of EUR 1,30 per share be paid based on the balance sheet to be adopted for the financial year which ended December 31, 2022 and the remaining part of profit be retained and carried further in the Company's unrestricted equity.

The dividend shall be paid in two instalments. The first instalment of EUR 0,65 per share shall be paid to shareholders who on the dividend record date March 24, 2023 are registered in the Company's shareholders' register held by Euroclear Finland Oy. The dividend shall be paid on April 5, 2023.

The second instalment of EUR 0,65 per share shall be paid in October 2023. The second instalment shall be paid to shareholders who on the dividend record date are registered in the Company's shareholders' register held by Euroclear Finland Oy. The dividend record date and payment date shall be resolved by the Board of Directors in its meeting scheduled for September 28, 2023. The dividend record date for the second instalment would be October 2, 2023 and the dividend payment date October 12, 2023.

9. Resolution on the discharge of the members of the Board of Directors and the President and CEO from liability

10. Presentation of the remuneration report for governing bodies

11. Resolution on remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors

The Nomination Board proposes that there will be no changes in the remuneration of the Board of Directors.

Valmet's Nomination Board proposes to the Annual General Meeting that the annual remuneration payable to the members of the Board of Directors to be elected at the Annual General Meeting for the term until the close of the Annual General Meeting in 2024 be as follows:

EUR 145,000 for the Chairman of the Board,

for the Chairman of the Board, EUR 80,000 for the Vice-Chairman of the Board,

for the Vice-Chairman of the Board, EUR 64,000 for a Board member.

Furthermore, the Nomination Board proposes that a base fee of EUR 7,000 shall be paid for each member of the Audit Committee, EUR 16,000 for the Chairman of the Audit Committee, EUR 4,000 for each member of the Remuneration and HR Committee, and EUR 8,000 for the Chairman of the Remuneration and HR Committee.

In addition, the Nomination Board proposes that a meeting fee in the amount of EUR 750 shall be paid for those members whose place of residence is in Nordic countries, EUR 1,500 for those members whose place of residence is elsewhere in Europe and EUR 3,000 for those members whose place of residence is outside of Europe for the Board meetings attended, including the meetings of the committees of the Board of Directors.

For meetings in which a Board member participates via remote connection, including the meetings of the committees of the Board of Directors, the Nomination Board proposes that a meeting fee of EUR 750 shall be paid to Board members. Furthermore, the Nomination Board proposes that a meeting fee of EUR 1,500 shall be paid to Board members for a Board travel meeting.

The Nomination Board proposes to the Annual General Meeting that as a condition for the annual remuneration, the members of the Board of Directors are obliged directly based on the Annual General Meeting's resolution to use 40 percent of the fixed annual remuneration for purchasing Valmet shares at a price formed on a regulated market on the main list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd stock exchange, and that the purchase will be carried out within two weeks from the publication of the Interim Review for the period January 1, 2023 to March 31, 2023.

12. Resolution on the number of members of the Board of Directors

Valmet's Nomination Board proposes to the Annual General Meeting, that the number of members of the Board of Directors for the term expiring at the close of the Annual General Meeting 2024 be eight (8).

13. Election of the members of the Board of Directors

Valmet's Nomination Board proposes to the Annual General Meeting, that

Aaro Cantell, Jaakko Eskola, Anu Hämäläinen, Pekka Kemppainen, Per Lindberg, Monika Maurer, Mikael Mäkinen, and Eriikka Söderström be re-elected as Board members, and

, , Anu Hämäläinen, , , , Mikael Mäkinen, and Eriikka Söderström be re-elected as Board members, and Mikael Mäkinen be re-elected as the Chairman of the Board and Jaakko Eskola be re-elected as the Vice-Chairman of the Board for the term expiring at the close of the Annual General Meeting 2024.

The Nomination Board notes that all proposed Board members are independent of the Company. With the exception of Aaro Cantell, the proposed board members are independent of the Company's significant shareholders. Valmet's definition of Board members' independence complies with the Finnish Corporate Governance Code.

, the proposed board members are independent of the Company's significant shareholders. Valmet's definition of Board members' independence complies with the Finnish Corporate Governance Code. Personal information and positions of trust of the proposed individuals are available on the Company's website (www.valmet.com). All candidates have given their consent to the appointments.

14. Resolution on remuneration of the Auditor

Based on the proposal of the Audit Committee, the Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting that the remuneration to the Auditor be paid in accordance with the Auditor's invoice and the principles approved by the Audit Committee.

15. Election of the Auditor

Based on the proposal of the Audit Committee, the Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting that audit firm PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy be re-elected Auditor of the Company. PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy has stated that Mr. Pasi Karppinen, APA, will act as the responsible auditor.

16. Authorizing the Board of Directors to resolve on the repurchase of the Company's own shares

The Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting that the Annual General Meeting authorize the Board of Directors to resolve on the repurchase of the Company's own shares in one or several tranches. The maximum number of shares to be repurchased shall be 9,200,000 shares, which corresponds to approximately 5.0 percent of all the shares in the Company. Based on the authorization, the Company's own shares may be repurchased otherwise than in proportion to the shareholdings of the shareholders (directed repurchase). The Company's own shares may be repurchased using the unrestricted equity of the Company at a price formed on a regulated market on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd on the date of the repurchase or at a price otherwise formed on the market.

The Company's own shares may be repurchased for reasons of developing the Company's capital structure, financing or carrying out acquisitions, investments or other business transactions, or for the shares to be used in incentive schemes, however so that a maximum of 500,000 shares may be repurchased to be used in incentive schemes, which corresponds to approximately 0.3 percent of all the shares in the Company.

The Board of Directors resolves on all other terms related to the repurchasing of the Company's own shares.

The authorization shall remain in force until the close of the next Annual General Meeting, and it cancels the authorization granted in the Annual General Meeting of March 22, 2022 related to the repurchasing of the Company's own shares.

17. Authorizing the Board of Directors to resolve on the issuance of shares as well as the issuance of special rights entitling to shares

The Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting that the Annual General Meeting authorize the Board of Directors to resolve on the issuance of shares as well as the issuance of special rights entitling to shares pursuant to Chapter 10, Section 1 of the Finnish Companies Act in one or several tranches. The issuance of shares may be carried out by offering new shares or by transferring treasury shares held by Valmet. Based on this authorization, the Board of Directors may also resolve on a directed share issue in deviation from the shareholders' pre-emptive rights and on the granting of special rights subject to the conditions mentioned in the Finnish Companies Act.

Based on this authorization, a maximum number of 18,500,000 shares may be issued, which corresponds to approximately 10.0 percent of all the shares in Valmet.

The new shares and treasury shares may be issued for consideration or without consideration.

The Board of Directors may resolve on all other terms of the issuance of shares and special rights entitling to shares pursuant to Chapter 10, Section 1 of the Finnish Companies Act. The Board of Directors may use this authorization, for example, for reasons of developing the Company's capital structure, in financing or carrying out acquisitions, investments or other business transactions, or for the shares to be used in incentive schemes, however so that the Board of Directors may issue a maximum of 500,000 shares to be used in incentive schemes, which corresponds to approximately 0.3 percent of all the shares in the Company.

The authorization shall remain in force until the close of the next Annual General Meeting, and it cancels the authorization granted in the Annual General Meeting of March 22, 2022 to resolve on the issuance of shares as well as the issuance of special rights entitling to shares.

18. Closing of the meeting

B. Documents of the General Meeting

The proposals for resolutions on the matters on the agenda of the Annual General Meeting as well as this notice are available on Valmet's website at www.valmet.com/agm. The Financial Statements 2022, which include the financial statements, the consolidated financial statements, the Report of the Board of Directors and the Auditor's Report, as well as the remuneration report for governing bodies will be published and available on Valmet's website at www.valmet.com/agm at the latest as of February 24, 2023.

The minutes of the Annual General Meeting will be available on the above-mentioned website at the latest as of April 5, 2023.

C. Instructions for the participants in the Annual General Meeting

1. Shareholders registered in the shareholders' register

Each shareholder who is registered on the record date of the Annual General Meeting March 10, 2023 in the shareholders' register of the Company held by Euroclear Finland Oy has the right to participate in the Annual General Meeting. A shareholder, whose shares are registered on their personal Finnish book-entry account or equity savings account, is registered in the shareholders' register of the Company. Changes in shareholding after the General Meeting record date affect neither the right to participate in the General Meeting nor the shareholders' number of votes.

A shareholder, who is registered in the shareholders' register of the Company and who wants to participate in the Annual General Meeting, has to register for the meeting no later than on March 15, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. (EET) by giving a prior notice of participation.

Registration for the General Meeting will commence on February 9, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. (EET). The notice has to be received before the end of the registration period. Such notice can be given:

a. on the Company's website at www.valmet.com/agm

For natural persons, electronic registration requires secure strong electronic authentication, and a shareholder may register by logging in using their personal Finnish online banking credentials or a mobile certificate.

For shareholders that are legal entities, electronic registration does not require strong electronic authentication. However, the shareholder shall provide the number of its Finnish book-entry account and other required information. If a shareholder that is a legal entity uses the electronic Suomi.fi authorization service further described below, the registration requires strong electronic authentication, which works with personal Finnish online banking credentials or a mobile certificate.

b. by regular mail addressed to Euroclear Finland Oy, Annual General Meeting / Valmet Oyj, P.O. Box 1110, FI-00101 Helsinki, Finland.

c. by e-mail addressed to [email protected].

In connection with the registration, a shareholder must state their name, personal identification number or business identity code, address, telephone number and the name of a proxy representative, legal representative or assistant, if any, and the personal identification number of the proxy representative, legal representative or assistant, as applicable. Any personal data provided to Valmet or Euroclear Finland Oy by a shareholder will only be used for the purposes of the General Meeting and for the processing of related registrations.

The shareholder, their proxy representative, legal representative or assistant, if any, shall be able to prove their identity and/or right of representation at the General Meeting.

2. Holders of nominee-registered shares

A holder of nominee-registered shares has the right to participate in the General Meeting by virtue of such shares based on which they on the General Meeting record date March 10, 2023 would be entitled to be registered in the shareholders' register held by Euroclear Finland Oy. The right to participate in the General Meeting requires, in addition, that the shareholder on the basis of such shares has been temporarily registered into the shareholders' register held by Euroclear Finland Oy at the latest by March 17, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. (EET). As regards nominee-registered shares, this constitutes due registration for the General Meeting. Changes in shareholding after the General Meeting record date affect neither the right to participate in the General Meeting nor the shareholders' number of votes.

A holder of nominee-registered shares is advised to request without delay the necessary instructions regarding temporary registration in the shareholders' register, the issuing of proxy documents, registration in the General Meeting and advance voting from their custodian bank.

The account management organization of the custodian bank shall register a holder of the nominee-registered shares, who wants to participate in the General Meeting, temporarily into the shareholders' register of the Company at the latest by the time stated above and arrange advance voting on behalf of the holder of nominee-registered shares.

3. Proxy representative and powers of attorney

A shareholder may participate in the Annual General Meeting and exercise their rights at the meeting also by way of proxy representation. A proxy representative shall provide a dated proxy document or otherwise in a reliable manner demonstrate their right to represent the shareholder at the General Meeting.

Should a shareholder participate in the Annual General Meeting by means of several proxy representatives representing the shareholder with shares in different book-entry accounts or equity savings accounts, the shares by which each proxy representative represents the shareholder shall be identified in connection with the registration for the General Meeting.

Possible proxy documents should be delivered by email to the address [email protected] before the expiry of the registration period on March 15, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. (EET), by which time the proxy documents must be received.

Shareholders that are legal persons can also use the electronic Suomi.fi authorization service. In this case, the shareholder that is legal person authorizes an assignee nominated by it in the Suomi.fi service at www.suomi.fi/e-authorizations using the authorization topic "Representation at the General Meeting". The assignee must identify themself with strong electronic authentication in the general meeting service when registering, after which the electronic mandate is automatically checked. The strong electronic authentication works with a Finnish online banking credentials or a mobile certificate. More information on www.suomi.fi/e-authorizations.

4. Advance voting

Shareholders with a Finnish book-entry account or equity savings account may vote in advance on certain agenda matters of the General Meeting during the period from February 9, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. until March 15, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. (EET).

A shareholder who has voted in advance may request information under the Finnish Companies Act, request a vote at the General Meeting or vote on a possible counterproposal only if they are present at the General Meeting by themselves or by proxy.

Advance voting can be done in the following ways:

a. on the Company's website at www.valmet.com/agm

For natural persons, electronic advance voting requires secure strong electronic authentication, and a shareholder may register and vote by logging in using their personal Finnish online banking credentials or a mobile certificate.

For shareholders that are legal entities, electronic advance voting does not require strong electronic authentication. However, the shareholder shall provide the number of its Finnish book-entry account and other information required. If a shareholder that is a legal entity uses the electronic Suomi.fi authorization service further described above, the registration requires strong electronic authentication, which works with personal Finnish online banking credentials or a mobile certificate.

b. by email or regular mail

A shareholder may submit the advance voting form available on the Company's website or corresponding information to Euroclear Finland Oy by email addressed to [email protected], or by regular mail addressed to Euroclear Finland Oy, Annual General Meeting / Valmet Oyj, P.O. Box 1110, FI-00101 Helsinki, Finland.

If a shareholder participates in the General Meeting by submitting the votes in advance, submission of the votes before the end of the registration and advance voting period constitutes due registration for the General Meeting, provided that they contain the above-mentioned information required for the registration. The advance votes must be received by the end of the registration and advance voting period at the latest.

A proposal subject to advance voting is considered to have been presented without amendments at the General Meeting.

Instructions regarding the advance voting, and the terms related to the electronic advance voting are also available on the Company's website at www.valmet.com/agm.

5. Other instructions and information

The meeting language will be Finnish. There is simultaneous interpretation into English at the meeting venue.

Pursuant to Chapter 5, Section 25 of the Finnish Companies Act, a shareholder who is present at the General Meeting has the right to request information with respect to the matters to be considered at the meeting.

The Company will arrange an opportunity for shareholders who have registered for the meeting to follow the meeting online via a webcast. Detailed instructions on following the webcast will be available on the Company's website www.valmet.com/agm before the General Meeting. Shareholders are asked to take into account that following the meeting via webcast is not considered participating in the General Meeting, and that it is not possible for the shareholders to exercise their shareholder rights in the General Meeting through the webcast. Shareholders that wish to follow the webcast can exercise their voting rights by voting on the matter on the agenda in advance in accordance with the instructions provided above.

On the date of this notice February 2, 2023, the total number of shares and votes in Valmet is 184,529,605. The total amount includes 344,775 treasury shares held by the Company. Such treasury shares held by the Company do not have voting rights.

Espoo February 2, 2023

VALMET OYJ

Board of Directors

Further information, please contact:

Rasmus Oksala, General Counsel, Valmet, tel. +358 50 3173 830

Pekka Rouhiainen, Director, Investor Relations, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0020

