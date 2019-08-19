Notice For A Proposed Class Action Settlement Involving Individuals Who Purchased Or Acquired Common Stock Of PPG Industries, Inc.

SEATTLE, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

CENTRAL DISTRICT OF CALIFORNIA

Case No.: 2:18-cv-04231-RGK-JEM



TREVOR MILD, Individually

and on Behalf of All Others

Similarly Situated, Plaintiff,

v.

PPG INDUSTRIES, INC., MICHAEL H.

MCGARRY, VINCENT J. MORALES, and

MARK C. KELLY, Defendants.



SUMMARY NOTICE OF (I) PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION AND

PROPOSED SETTLEMENT; (II) SETTLEMENT FAIRNESS HEARING;

AND (III) MOTION FOR AN AWARD OF ATTORNEYS' FEES

AND REIMBURSEMENT OF LITIGATION EXPENSES

This notice is for all persons and entities who, during the period between January 19, 2017 and May 10, 2018 inclusive, purchased or otherwise acquired the common stock of PPG Industries, Inc. and were injured thereby (the "Settlement Class"). Your rights will be affected by a class action lawsuit pending in this court.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the Central District of California, that the above-captioned litigation (the "Action") has been certified as a class action on behalf of the Settlement Class, except for certain persons and entities who are excluded from the Settlement Class by definition as set forth in the full printed Notice of (I) Pendency of Class Action and Proposed Settlement; (II) Settlement Fairness Hearing; and (III) Motion for an Award of Attorneys' Fees and Reimbursement of Litigation Expenses (the "Notice").

YOU ARE ALSO NOTIFIED that Lead Plaintiff in the Action has reached a proposed settlement of the Action for $25,000,000 in cash (the "Settlement"), that, if approved, will resolve all claims in the Action.

A hearing will be held on October 21, 2019 at 9:00 a.m., before the Honorable R. Gary Klausner at the United States District Court for the Central District of California, United States Courthouse, Roybal Federal Building, Courtroom 850, 8th Floor, 255 East Temple Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012, to determine (i) whether the proposed Settlement should be approved as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (ii) whether the Action should be dismissed with prejudice against Defendants, and the Releases specified and described in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement dated June 1, 2019 (and in the Notice) should be granted; (iii) whether the proposed Plan of Allocation should be approved as fair and reasonable; and (iv) whether Lead Counsel's application for an award of attorneys' fees and reimbursement of Litigation Expenses should be approved.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class, your rights will be affected by the pending Action and the Settlement, and you may be entitled to share in the Settlement Fund. If you have not yet received the Notice and Claim Form, you may obtain copies of these documents by contacting the Claims Administrator at Mild v. PPG Industries, Inc. et al., c/o JND Legal Administration, P.O. Box 91316, Seattle, WA 98111-9416, 1-833-759-2985. Copies of the Notice and Claim Form can also be downloaded from the settlement website maintained by the Claims Administrator, www.PPGindustriessecuritieslitigation.com.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class, in order to be eligible to receive a payment under the proposed Settlement, you must submit a Claim Form online or postmarked no later than December 20, 2019. If you are a Settlement Class Member and do not submit a proper Claim Form, you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the net proceeds of the Settlement but you will nevertheless be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class and wish to exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you must submit a request for exclusion such that it is received no later than September 30, 2019, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice. If you properly exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you will not be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action and you will not be eligible to share in the proceeds of the Settlement.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, the proposed Plan of Allocation, or Lead Counsel's motion for attorneys' fees and reimbursement of Litigation Expenses, must be filed with the Court and delivered to Lead Counsel and Defendants' Counsel such that they are received no later than September 30, 2019, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice.

Please do not contact the Court, the Clerk's office, PPG, or its counsel regarding this notice. All questions about this notice, the proposed Settlement, or your eligibility to participate in the Settlement should be directed to Lead Counsel or the Claims Administrator.

Requests for the Notice and Claim Form should be made to:

Mild v. PPG Industries, Inc.et al.

c/o JND Legal Administration

P.O. Box 91316

Seattle, WA 98111-9416

833-759-2985

www.PPGindustriessecuritieslitigation.com

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice and Claim Form, should be made to Lead Counsel:

GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP

Leanne H. Solish, Esq.

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

(888) 773-9224

settlements@glancylaw.com

By Order of the Court

