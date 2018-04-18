Notice from Midland Cogeneration Venture Board of Directors - MCV CEO to Retire in 2018

MIDLAND, Mich., April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors today is announcing the retirement of Pete Milojevic, President and CEO of MCV on July 23rd. After five successful years leading the MCV organization, and a career spanning nearly 40 years, Pete Milojevic has decided to retire to spend more time with his family in Canada.
Tom Elward, Chairman of the Board stated that, "Pete has made significant contributions to the MCV and the community in his time in Midland. We wish him all the best for the future and know he will be missed both professionally and personally."
Pete has positioned MCV for continued and sustained success, by developing a highly capable workforce, building strong partnerships with supporting vendors, driving industry leading operational programs and maintaining an excellent safety track record. Furthermore, during his time in Midland, Pete has been an active member of the community and volunteered his time to several organizations, including Midland Tomorrow, Midland Area Chamber of Commerce and Midland Business Alliance.
Mr. Milojevic stated, "It has been an honor to serve at the helm of MCV. I will cherish the fond memories of working with my MCV colleagues and our energy customers and interacting with members of the community in Midland and in the state of Michigan."
The Board of Directors is presently conducting a search for the new President and CEO.
