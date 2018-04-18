Notice from Midland Cogeneration Venture Board of Directors - MCV CEO to Retire in 2018

MIDLAND, Mich., April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors today is announcing the retirement of Pete Milojevic, President and CEO of MCV on July 23rd. After five successful years leading the MCV organization, and a career spanning nearly 40 years, Pete Milojevic has decided to retire to spend more time with his family in Canada.

Tom Elward, Chairman of the Board stated that, "Pete has made significant contributions to the MCV and the community in his time in Midland. We wish him all the best for the future and know he will be missed both professionally and personally."