Notice of a Data Security Incident

WORCESTER, Mass., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, recipients of Texas Medicaid were notified that their information was involved in the global data security incident involving the MOVEit file transfer platform, a software licensed by Progress Software that is used by thousands of organizations around the world to facilitate secure file transfers. As has been reported in the press, the MOVEit incident impacted state and federal government agencies, financial services firms, pension funds, and many other types of companies and not-for-profit organizations.

Texas Health and Human Services Commission ("THHSC") previously used the MOVEit file transfer application to transfer files in connection with the services that UMass Chan Medical School ("UMass Chan") previously provided to the THHSC. UMass Chan first learned about the MOVEit vulnerability on June 1, 2023, and has implemented all publicly available software fixes for the MOVEit application while taking extensive steps to monitor its vendors' data security practices more closely.

An unauthorized actor accessed the MOVEit platform between May 27 and May 28, 2023. The files stored in the platform were reviewed and on August 17, 2023, files containing the names and Social Security numbers of certain individuals who received services from THHSC were identified. Notice of this determination was provided to THHSC on August 17, 2023.

Notice of this incident was posted on www.umassmed.edu, and a dedicated, toll-free call center was established to answer questions. If you believe your information was involved and you have any questions about this incident, please call 855-457-6006, Monday through Friday, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Central Time, excluding national holidays.

It is recommended that individuals review information they receive from their social services and- health care providers, including Medicare, and contact the provider, health plan, or Medicare immediately if they see any services that were not received.

