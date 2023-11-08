Notice of a Data Security Incident

News provided by

UMass Chan Medical School

08 Nov, 2023, 22:59 ET

WORCESTER, Mass., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, recipients of Texas Medicaid were notified that their information was involved in the global data security incident involving the MOVEit file transfer platform, a software licensed by Progress Software that is used by thousands of organizations around the world to facilitate secure file transfers. As has been reported in the press, the MOVEit incident impacted state and federal government agencies, financial services firms, pension funds, and many other types of companies and not-for-profit organizations.

Texas Health and Human Services Commission ("THHSC") previously used the MOVEit file transfer application to transfer files in connection with the services that UMass Chan Medical School ("UMass Chan") previously provided to the THHSC. UMass Chan first learned about the MOVEit vulnerability on June 1, 2023, and has implemented all publicly available software fixes for the MOVEit application while taking extensive steps to monitor its vendors' data security practices more closely.

An unauthorized actor accessed the MOVEit platform between May 27 and May 28, 2023. The files stored in the platform were reviewed and on August 17, 2023, files containing the names and Social Security numbers of certain individuals who received services from THHSC were identified. Notice of this determination was provided to THHSC on August 17, 2023.

Notice of this incident was posted on www.umassmed.edu, and a dedicated, toll-free call center was established to answer questions. If you believe your information was involved and you have any questions about this incident, please call 855-457-6006, Monday through Friday, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Central Time, excluding national holidays.

It is recommended that individuals review information they receive from their social services and- health care providers, including Medicare, and contact the provider, health plan, or Medicare immediately if they see any services that were not received.

SOURCE UMass Chan Medical School

Also from this source

UMass Chan Medical School announces enrollment in study to examine impact of cytomegalovirus (CMV) transmission in early education settings

UMass Chan Medical School announces enrollment in study to examine impact of cytomegalovirus (CMV) transmission in early education settings

UMass Chan Medical School today announced it will begin enrolling participants at group child care and early childhood education settings in...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.