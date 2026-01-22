Notice of Allowability Issued for Variable-Dimension Fixation Rod and Implantable Stabilization System Expanding Use Specific to Patient Anatomy

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spinal Resources Inc. received a Notice of Allowability from the United States Patent and Trademark Office Inc. expanding the usage of its Bezier Parametric Curve Spinal Rod System. The patented system, US Patent No. 12,251,133, comprises a spinal rod system with different regions separated by a gradual transition region wherein the curve and a length of the first and second segments and the transition region are customizable to a specific patient anatomy.

SRI Bezier Parametric Curve Spinal Rod System

The allowed claims specifically cover SRI's innovative spinal fixation rod, which integrates multiple constant-diameter segments with smooth, tapered transitions across the rod's entire perimeter. The design covered by these claims provides targeted strength and flexibility, critically avoiding the stress points associated with traditional sharp-stepped designs.

The patent's focus on a constant-slope transition ensures a gradual and predictable stiffness profile, a key differentiator for biomechanical performance and long-term implant success.

Adoption of the Bezier Parametric Curve Spinal Rod System has been expanding rapidly as more and more surgeons see the value the system brings to their practice.

Dr. Robert Knego, MD, is board certified by the American Board of Neurological Surgery and has served as Chief of Surgery at Sarasota Memorial where he was instrumental in creating their Neuroscience Department. He commented, "The Bezier rod is a far superior implant for the patient and for my practice. We see a tremendous reduction in Proximal Junction Kyphosis (PJK) in cases where it was almost inevitable with a standard 5.5- or 6.0-mm constant rod. When combined with pre-operative planning technology, Bezier rods enable truly tailored, biomechanically optimized constructs, supporting more consistent correction towards a reduction in post-operative complications."

Dr. Ryan Glasser, MD, is board certified by the American Board of Neurological Surgery as well as being a member of, among other organizations, the Congress of Neurological Surgeons. He commented, "Since implementing the Bezier rod into my practice - which encompasses deformity and degenerative spine correction - I have seen tremendous results with the reduction pedicle screw loosening which is common with constant rods and cortical screws. The platform has increased efficiency and reduced concerns regarding adjacent segment and long-construct failures. Further, it allows stiffness to be matched to the specific needs of the spine to achieve alignment while minimally disrupting native spinal biomechanics."

Bernie Bedor, President and Chief Executive Officer, Spinal Resources, Inc. notes, "This strategic intellectual property positioning is critical for facilitating superior patient outcomes, differentiating SRI's technology in the market and enabling the development of scalable product families. We believe this represents a significant advancement in spinal care and an invaluable asset for future market leadership and growth opportunities. Furthermore, it secures the intellectual property around the algorithm-informed morphologies crucial for advanced planning and customization, thereby creating a substantial competitive barrier and ensuring a defensible market position."

About Spinal Resources Inc.

Spinal Resources Inc.® is a Ft. Lauderdale, Florida based spinal medical device company that supports cost-effective patient care with innovative mechanical and bio-mechanical products to alleviate pain, shorten recovery time, restore health, and extend quality of life.

https://spinalresourcesinc.com

SOURCE Spinal Resources Inc.