Notice of allowance issued for two Canadian patent applications and US Congressman Bill Foster visits Midwestern University

US Congressman Bill Foster visited Midwestern University, Downers Grove, IL and met with Dr. Anil Gulati and his team. Dr. Gulati presented research and development efforts at the University that led to the formation of Pharmazz, Inc. "I am pleased we have a world class medical training and research university with a beautiful campus right here at Midwest," Congressman Foster said. "This University conducts research that could be transformative to patients with Alzheimer's disease, are recovering from strokes or spinal injury, and individuals who struggle with dependency. Collaboration with companies like Pharmazz, Inc. will lead the way to commercializing new discoveries and treatments."

About Pharmazz, Inc.

Pharmazz, Inc. is a privately-held company engaged in the development of novel products in the area of critical care medicine. Additional information may be found on the Company's website, www.pharmazz.com.

