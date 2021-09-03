Notice Of Amendment To The Offer And Tender Offer Documents For Shares Of Steadfast Apartment Reit, Inc.

BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Purchasers, CMG Income Fund II, LLC, CMG Liquidity Fund, LLC, CMG Partners, LLC, and Blue River Capital, LLC have amended their offer to purchase for cash the common shares ("Shares") of Steadfast Apartment REIT, Inc. (the "REIT") for the Offer Price of $10.05 per Share, to: (i) increase the maximum number of Shares which may be purchased in the Offer, from 125,000 Shares, or approximately 0.11% of the outstanding Shares, for a total of up to $1,256,250 in cash, to a maximum of 300,000 Shares, or approximately 0.27% of the outstanding Shares, for a total of up to $3,015,000 in cash, upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Purchasers' Offer to Purchase and in the related Agreement of Assignment and Transfer for the Offer, as amended (which together constitute the "Offer" and the "Tender Offer Documents"); and (ii) extend the expiration date of the Offer from September 6, 2021, to September `15, 2021. Approximately 186,514 Shares have been tendered and accepted by the Purchasers to date.

The increase in the maximum number of Shares which may be purchased and the extension of the Offering are the only changes to the Offer and the Tender Offer Documents. The Offer Price of $10.05 per Share is unchanged. The Offer will expire at 11:59 p.m., Pacific Time, on September 15, 2021, unless the Offer is extended by the Purchasers, in their sole discretion, to another date and time by written notice of extension published or delivered to Shareholders.

