Notice of annual general meeting in Multiconsult ASA

Mar 16, 2023, 02:23 ET
OSLO, Norway, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Multiconsult (Oslo: MULTI) Annual general meeting of Multiconsult ASA will be held on 13 April 2022 at 05:00 p.m. (17:00) CEST at the Company's head office, Nedre Skøyen vei 2, 0276 Oslo, Norway.
This is a physical meeting, and we encourage shareholders to either participate by advance votes, proxy or physically. If any shareholder enrolled prefer to attend electronically, please send an e-mail to [email protected] and we will facilitate for this.
All the documents to be processed at the annual general meeting, including the 2022 annual report, are available on the company's website www.multiconsult-ir.com.
Please find attached the following documents:
- Notice of the annual general meeting
- The notice of attendance/proxy form
- The statement of the nomination committee 2023
- Remuneration report
- Annual report 2022
For further information, please contact:
Investor relations:
Pål-Sverre Jørgensen, Group Treasurer & Investor Relations Officer
Phone: +47 416 11 161
E-mail: [email protected] / [email protected]
Media contact:
Cato A. Mørk, Communications Advisor
Phone: +47 924 55 663
E-mail: [email protected]
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
The following files are available for download:
|
Multiconsult notice AGM with attachments
|
https://mb.cision.com/Public/12394/3734923/8329db20d0bd8155.pdf
|
Multiconsult Annual report 2022
SOURCE Multiconsult
Share this article