Notice of annual general meeting in Multiconsult ASA

OSLO, Norway, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Multiconsult (Oslo: MULTI) Annual general meeting of Multiconsult ASA will be held on 13 April 2022 at 05:00 p.m. (17:00) CEST at the Company's head office, Nedre Skøyen vei 2, 0276 Oslo, Norway.

This is a physical meeting, and we encourage shareholders to either participate by advance votes, proxy or physically. If any shareholder enrolled prefer to attend electronically, please send an e-mail to [email protected] and we will facilitate for this.

All the documents to be processed at the annual general meeting, including the 2022 annual report, are available on the company's website www.multiconsult-ir.com.

Please find attached the following documents:           

  • Notice of the annual general meeting           
  • The notice of attendance/proxy form           
  • The statement of the nomination committee 2023            
  • Remuneration report            
  • Annual report 2022

For further information, please contact:

Investor relations:
   Pål-Sverre Jørgensen, Group Treasurer & Investor Relations Officer
   Phone: +47 416 11 161
   E-mail: [email protected] / [email protected]
Media contact:
   Cato A. Mørk, Communications Advisor
   Phone: +47 924 55 663
   E-mail: [email protected]

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. 

