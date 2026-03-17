News provided byMulticonsult
Mar 17, 2026, 02:31 ET
OSLO, Norway, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Multiconsult (Oslo: MULTI)
Annual general meeting of Multiconsult ASA will be held on Thursday 16 April 2026 at 05:00 p.m. / 17:00 hours CEST at the Company's head office, at the company's head office, Nedre Skøyen vei 2, 0276 Oslo, Norway.
This is a physical meeting, and we encourage shareholders to either participate by advance votes, proxy or physically. If any shareholder enrolled prefer to attend electronically, please send an e-mail to [email protected] and we will facilitate for this.
All the documents to be processed at the annual general meeting, including the Multiconsult Annual Report 2025, are available on the company's website: www.multiconsultgroup.com.
Please find attached the following documents:
- Notice of the annual general meeting
- Proposed resolutions
- Attendance form
- Proxy form
- Statement of the nomination committee
- Report regarding salary and other remuneration for leading persons
- Multiconsult Annual Report 2024
- Memo on profit sharing
For further information, please contact:
Investor relations:
Pål-Sverre Jørgensen, Group Treasurer & IRO
Phone: +47 416 11 161
E-mail: [email protected]
Media contact:
Lars Nermoen, Communications Director
Phone: +47 902 40 153
E-mail: [email protected]
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.
https://news.cision.com/multiconsult/r/notice-of-annual-general-meeting-in-multiconsult-asa,c4322054
The following files are available for download:
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https://mb.cision.com/Public/12394/4322054/a643be23887b919b.pdf
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Multiconsult notice AGM 2026 with attachments
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https://mb.cision.com/Public/12394/4322054/bfeae528d735d2cf.pdf
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Multi-Annual Report 2025 144dpi
SOURCE Multiconsult
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