Notice of Annual General Meeting of Vitrolife AB (publ)

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The shareholders of Vitrolife AB (publ) are hereby invited to the Annual General Meeting of shareholders on Wednesday April 28, 2021 at 4.00 p.m. Taking into account the authorities' regulations and advice on avoiding meetings, the Board has decided to conduct the Annual General Meeting only by postal voting without the possibility of physical participation.

Shareholders who wish to attend the Annual General Meeting 2021 must:

be entered in the register of shareholders maintained by Euroclear Sweden AB on Tuesday April 20, 2021 and

and notify their attendance by submitting their postal votes in accordance with the instructions in the Notice.

Shareholders that have their shares registered in the name of a nominee must temporarily record their shares in the share register kept by Euroclear Sweden AB in their own names to be able to attend the General Meeting.

The following proposals will be amongst those presented at the Annual General Meeting:

Dividend of SEK 0.80 per share and Friday, April 30, 2021 , as the record date for the dividend.

per share and , as the record date for the dividend. The Election Committee proposes that the Board shall consist of five members. The Election Committee proposes re-election of the Board members Henrik Blomquist , Lars Holmqvist , Pia Marions , Jón Sigurdsson, and Karen Lykke Sorensen . It is proposed that Jón Sigurdsson is re-elected as Chairman of the Board. Remuneration to the Board members is proposed to be SEK 2,165,000 , of which SEK 825,000 to the Chairman of the Board, SEK 275,000 to each of the other members of the Board. SEK 60,000 to the Chairman of the Audit Committee, SEK 60,000 to the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and SEK 30,000 to the other members of these committees. The proposal means that the Board fees are unchanged compared to the previous year.

, , , Jón Sigurdsson, and . It is proposed that Jón Sigurdsson is re-elected as Chairman of the Board. Remuneration to the Board members is proposed to be , of which to the Chairman of the Board, to each of the other members of the Board. to the Chairman of the Audit Committee, to the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and to the other members of these committees. The proposal means that the Board fees are unchanged compared to the previous year. Authorization for the Board to resolve to issue new shares up until the next Annual General Meeting.

Authorization for the Board to resolve on acquisition of the company's own shares during the period up until the next Annual General Meeting.

Gothenburg, March 24, 2021

VITROLIFE AB (publ)

The Board

Contact:

Jón Sigurdsson

Chairman of the Board

email: [email protected]

Mikael Engblom

CFO

phone 46 31 721 80 14

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 8.30 am CET on March 24, 2021.

This is a translation of the Swedish version of the press release. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails.

