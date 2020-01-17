Notice of Change in Transfer Agent of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation

HOUSTON, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (the "Company") (NYSE: SCM) announced today that effective as of the close of business on Friday, January 24, 2020, the Company will change its transfer agent to Broadridge Corporate Issuer Solutions, Inc. ("Broadridge"). After consultation with the Board of Directors and the Company's legal counsel, management decided that this change of transfer agent would provide the Company's stockholders with a significant improvement in stockholder service levels. Broadridge will also be named the Company's distribution paying agent under the Company's dividend reinvestment plan and will coordinate and facilitate the payout of distributions declared by the Company.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc., a $4 billion global Fintech leader, is a leading provider of investor communications and technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and corporate issuers. Broadridge's infrastructure underpins proxy voting services for over 50 percent of public companies and mutual funds globally, and processes on average more than U.S.$7 trillion in fixed income and equity securities trades per day. Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index and employs over 11,000 associates in 18 countries.

For more information about Broadridge, please visit www.broadridge.com

About Stellus Capital Investment Corporation

The Company is an externally-managed, closed-end, non-diversified investment management company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company's investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies (typically those with $5.0 million to $50.0 million of EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization)) through first lien, second lien, unitranche and mezzanine debt financing, and corresponding equity investments. The Company's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Stellus Capital Management. To learn more about Stellus Capital Investment Corporation, visit www.stelluscapital.com under the "Public Investors" link.

