NOTICE OF CLAIMS IDENTIFICATION PROCEDURE AND CLAIMS BAR DATE

In the Matter of the Receivership of the Property of BRIDGING FINANCE INC., BRIDGING INCOME FUND LP, BRIDGING MID-MARKET DEBT FUND LP, SB FUND GP INC., BRIDGING FINANCE GP INC., BRIDGING INCOME RSP FUND, BRIDGING MID-MARKET DEBT RSP FUND, BRIDGING PRIVATE DEBT INSTITUTIONAL LP, BRIDGING REAL ESTATE LENDING FUND LP, BRIDGING SMA 1 LP, BRIDGING INFRASTRUCTURE FUND LP, BRIDGING MJ GP INC., BRIDGING INDIGENOUS IMPACT FUND, BRIDGING FERN ALTERNATIVE CREDIT FUND, BRIDGING SMA 2 LP, BRIDGING SMA 2 GP INC., and BRIDGING PRIVATE DEBT INSTITUTIONAL RSP FUND ("Bridging")

TORONTO, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - On July 19, 2022 the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) issued an order (the "Claims and Unitholdings Identification Order"), pursuant to which, PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc., in its capacity as Court appointed receiver and manager of each of Bridging (the "Receiver"), has been authorized to conduct a procedure to, among other things, identify and quantify certain claims against the Respondents (the "Claims Identification Procedure"). All capitalized terms not expressly defined herein are defined in the Claims and Unitholdings Identification Order.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, in accordance with the Claims and Unitholdings Identification Order, the Receiver shall deliver a Proof of Claim form, this Notice to Claimants and the other documents included in the Claims Package to each Known Claimant of the Respondents as part of the Claims and Unitholdings Identification Procedure. The Claims and Unitholdings Identification Order, the Claims Package, and certain related materials may be accessed and downloaded from the Receiver's website at www.pwc.com/ca/bfi or by email from the Receiver at [email protected].

In accordance with the Claims and Unitholdings Identification Order, any Person who wishes to assert a claim against one or more of the Respondents (each, a "Claim") that (i) existed as at the date the Receiver was appointed with respect to the applicable Respondent; or (ii) came into existence after the date the Receiver was appointed with respect to the applicable Respondent, must deliver a Proof of Claim to the Receiver at the address below before 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on September 19, 2022 (the "Claims Bar Date").

IF YOUR PROOF OF CLAIM IS NOT RECEIVED BY THE RECEIVER PRIOR TO 5:00 P.M. (TORONTO TIME) ON THE CLAIMS BAR DATE, YOUR CLAIM AGAINST THE APPLICABLE RESPONDENT(S) WILL BE FOREVER BARRED AND EXTINGUISHED.

A Proof of Claim that is disputed by the Receiver will be addressed in the manner set out in the Claims and Unitholdings Identification Order.

All Proofs of Claim, notices and inquiries with respect to the Claims and Unitholdings Identification Procedure should be directed to the Receiver by email (and if email is not available, by regular mail, prepaid registered mail, courier, personal delivery, or facsimile transmission) at the address below:

PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc.,

Court-appointed Receiver

18 York Street, Suite 2600

Toronto, ON

M5J 0B2

Attention: Greg Prince and Michael McTaggart

Phone: 416-687-8389

Fax: 416-814-3219

Email: [email protected]

Thornton Grout Finnigan LLP

100 Wellington Street West, Suite 3200

Toronto, ON

M5K 1K7

Attention: Adam Driedger

Phone: (416) 304-1616

Fax: (416)304-1313

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE PwC Management Services LP