Notice of Consolidated Financial Forecasts, Dividend of Surplus (interim) and Year-end Dividend Projection

TOKYO, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD. (the "Company") refrained from including consolidated financial forecasts or a projected year-end dividend for the fiscal year through March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021) in its "Consolidated Financial Results for the Three-Month Period Ended June 30, 2020 (Japan GAAP)," released on August 6, 2020, but now announces the same, as follows.

Furthermore, the Company has resolved at the meeting of its Board of Directors held on November 6, 2020, to distribute dividends of surplus (interim) with the record date of September 30, 2020 as follows.

1. Consolidated Financial Forecasts for the Fiscal Year through March 31, 2021

(April 1, 2020 through March 31, 2021)

(Millions of yen, percentage change, and per share data)



Net sales Operating Income Ordinary

Income Profit attributable to

owners of parent Earnings per share Previous forecasts (A) - - - - - Revised forecasts (B) 290,000 40,000 40,000 24,000 201.14 Change (B-A) - - - -

Percentage change (%) - - - -

[Reference] Results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 260,527 32,759 32,095 21,346 179.02

2. Reasons for Announcing Consolidated Financial Forecasts for the Fiscal Year

Having deemed the reasonable calculation of financial forecasts difficult due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the Company had refrained from setting consolidated financial forecasts for the fiscal year through March 31, 2021. However, based on currently available information, including results through the six-month period ended September 30, 2020 and future projections, the Company has now calculated financial forecasts and announces them as above.

*The above forecasts are based on information available at the time of this document's release and are subject to various uncertainties. As such, actual performance may differ from these forecasts.

3． Projected Dividend Per Share for the Fiscal Year through March 31, 2021



Interim dividend

determined for

this fiscal year Most recent dividend

Forecast (announced

on August 6, 2020) Interim dividend

paid for the previous

fiscal year Record date September 30, 2020 September 30, 2020- September 30, 2019- Dividend per share ￥10.00 - ￥10.00 The total amount of dividend 1,193 million yen - 1,192 million yen Effective date December 4, 2020 - December 4, 2019 Source of dividend Retained Earnings - Retained Earnings

4． Projected Dividend Per Share for the Fiscal Year through March 31, 2021



Interim Year-end Annual Previous Forecasts - - - Revised Forecasts ￥10.00 ￥51.00 ￥61.00 Dividends for the FY

through March 31, 2020 ￥10.00 ￥44.00 ￥54.00

5. Reasons for Announcing the Projected Dividend

The Group recognizes the return of profits to shareholders as one of its most important management tasks and has set a consolidated payout ratio target of approximately 30% to guide its shareholder return policy for the fiscal year through March 31, 2021.

Based on the consolidated financial forecasts presented above, the Company sets its projected year-end dividend for the fiscal year at 51 yen per share, which would make for an annual dividend per share of 61 yen.

