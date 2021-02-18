Notice of Court Approval of Veritaseum Fair Fund Claims Process and Distribution Plan

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This notice is made pursuant to the Order to Show Cause dated January 15, 2021 and the Order dated February 17, 2021 in the action SEC v. Middleton et al., Case No. 19-cv-4625 (WFK) (RER) before the United States District Court of the Eastern District of New York.

As of February 16, 2021, the Veritaseum Fair Fund Distribution Agent received no objections to the Claims Process or the Distribution Plan. Accordingly, and pursuant to the Order to Show Cause, the Distribution Agent sought court-approval of the Claims Process and Distribution Plan, which order was granted on February 17, 2021.

Pursuant to Section II.A. of the Claims Process, the Distribution Agent will publish the Claims Process Notice no later than March 19, 2021. Check www.verifairfund.com for updates.

http://www.verifairfund.com

