Notice of Data Incident - Community Nurse on behalf of Doctor Alliance

BOSTON, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Doctor Alliance experienced a data security event that may affect the privacy of certain individuals' data. On behalf of Doctor Alliance, Community Nurse provided notice of this event to potentially affected individuals along with resources to assist them.

On or about January 12, 2026, Doctor Alliance notified Community Nurse that it had experienced a network disruption on November 13, 2025. Doctor Alliance advised that it immediately initiated an investigation of the matter and engaged cybersecurity experts to assist with the process. As a result of the investigation, Doctor Alliance determined that certain files were accessed and acquired without authorization between October 31, 2025 and November 17, 2025. Doctor Alliance conducted a review this data and determined that the impacted files contained personal health information for Community Nurse patients. The information may have included name, address, date of birth, Medicare number, start of care date, certification period dates, medical record number, provider name and address, type of advance directive, diagnosis/current health status, medication list, treatment orders, and goals of treatment.

On March 2, 2026, Community Nurse completed the necessary steps to gather information for the purpose of effectuating notice. On March 11, 2026, Community Nurse provided notice of the event, on behalf of Doctor Alliance, to the potentially affected individuals.

A toll-free call center has been established to answer questions about the event and address related concerns. Call center representatives are available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Central time, excluding U.S. holidays and can be reached at 1-844-443-1801.

SOURCE Community Nurse