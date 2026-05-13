Notice of Data Privacy Incident

MOUNT STERLING, Ill., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown County

Brown County, Illinois provides notice of a data privacy incident involving personal information of certain county constituents and staff.

What Happened? On April 3, 2025, we received alerts of unusual activity in one of our email accounts. We launched an immediate investigation, and retained independent cyber incident response specialists to assist. The investigation determined that two email accounts experienced unauthorized access. We have no evidence of fraud or identity theft from this incident.

What Information Was Involved. The information involved varied by individual, and may have included a first and last name along with a Social Security number, driver's license number, government issued identification number, medical information, or health insurance information.

What We Are Doing. In addition to the above, we are offering complimentary credit monitoring and identity protection services to individuals whose Social Security numbers were believed to be involved.

What You Can Do. Generally, it is best practice to remain vigilant for incidents of identity theft and fraud from any source by reviewing your account statements and credit reports for suspicious activity and errors. If you discover any suspicious or unusual activity, promptly contact your financial institution or service provider.

Individuals are entitled to one free credit report annually from each of the three major credit reporting bureaus, TransUnion, Experian, and Equifax. To order a free credit report, visit www.annualcreditreport.com or call 1-877-322-8228.

Individuals may further learn about identity theft, fraud alerts, credit freezes, and the steps to take to protect personal information by contacting the credit reporting bureaus, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), or state Attorneys General. The FTC encourages those who discover that their information has been misused to file a complaint with them. It may be reached at 600 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Washington, D.C. 20580; www.identitytheft.gov; 1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338); and TTY: 1-866-653-4261.

For More Information, you may contact us at 1-800-405-6108, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. EST for further assistance.

SOURCE Kennedys CMK LLP