Notice of Data Security Incident

HOUSTON, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gyrodata Incorporated ("Gyrodata") is providing notice of a data security incident it recently identified and addressed that may have involved personal information of some current and former Gyrodata employees. This notice explains the incident, measures Gyrodata has taken, and some steps individuals whose information may have been involved may take in response.

On February 21, 2021, Gyrodata discovered that it was the target of a ransomware attack. In response, the company immediately took steps to secure its systems, launched an investigation, and a cybersecurity firm was engaged to assist with its investigation. Gyrodata also notified federal law enforcement of the incident and continues to support their investigation.

Gyrodata's investigation determined that the unauthorized actor gained access to certain systems and related data within the Gyrodata environment at various times from approximately January 16, 2021 to February 22, 2021. The data potentially obtained by the unauthorized actor may have contained personal information of current and former Gyrodata employees, including names, addresses, dates of birth, drivers' license numbers, Social Security numbers, passport numbers, W-2 tax forms, and information related to health plan enrollment.

Gyrodata takes the security of personal information very seriously, and we wanted to make individuals whose information was potentially involved aware of our findings. On April 22, 2020, Gyrodata began mailing letters to individuals whose information may have been involved. Gyrodata has also established a dedicated call center to answer questions about this matter.

Individuals whose personal information may have been involved should remain vigilant for incidents of fraud or identity theft by reviewing account statements and free credit reports for any unauthorized activity. It is recommended that you review any statements that you receive from your health insurer or healthcare providers. If you see services that you did not receive, please contact the insurer or provider immediately. As a precaution, Gyrodata is also offering individuals whose Social Security number or driver's license number may have been involved complementary credit monitoring and identity protection services.

The security of your personal information is important to Gyrodata and we sincerely regret that this incident occurred. To help prevent a similar incident from occurring in the future, Gyrodata implemented additional security measures designed to enhance the security of its network, systems, and data. Individuals with questions relating to the incident should call (888)-994-0269, Monday to Friday 8:00 am to 10:00 pm CT and Saturday and Sunday 10:00 am to 7:00 pm CT, excluding major US holidays.

SOURCE Gyrodata