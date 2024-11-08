Notice of Data Security Incident

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Set Forth, Inc. ("Forth") and Centrex Software, Inc. ("Centrex"), are notifying individuals of a data security incident that may have impacted consumer personal information. Forth and Centrex provide cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) solutions powered by the Set Forth platform. This platform allows businesses to collect and share consumer information, with their permission, between its users. Neither Forth or Centrex have any indication that any personal information has been used for fraud or identity theft.

On May 21, 2024, Forth and Centrex discovered suspicious activity from an unauthorized user on their systems. They immediately implemented their incident response protocols, began an investigation, and engaged independent computer forensic specialists to help. The investigation determined, on July 1, 2024, that the unauthorized user gained access to documents on their systems. The review of potentially impacted documents determined that the following data elements may have been contained in the documents: names, Social Security numbers, dates of birth, and addresses.

Letters are being mailed on November 8, 2024, providing recipients with information about what occurred, steps taken in response and offering credit monitoring and identity restoration services through IDX at no cost. Impacted individuals should also monitor their credit reports and financial statements for suspicious activity.

Forth and Centrex have taken steps to prevent a similar incident from occurring in the future, including hardening web application firewalls, completing additional third-party penetration testing, adding additional full-time resources for security specific code reviews and anomalous system user/activity behavior, and enhancing other existing security controls.

Individuals should contact 1-877-210-5107 Monday through Friday from 9 am - 9 pm Eastern Time to determine whether they were affected by this incident or if they have any questions. Forth and Centrex take the need to protect the privacy and security of all information in their respective care very seriously, and deeply regret any inconvenience or concern that this matter may cause.

SOURCE Set Forth, Inc.