Notice of Data Security Incident

Daniel H. Cook Associates – News Release

NEW YORK, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Daniel H. Cook Associates ("DHCA") has learned of a data security incident that may relate to patient or client data.

On October 17, 2025, DHCA experienced a network disruption. Upon discovering this activity, it immediately initiated an investigation of the matter with the assistance of third-party cybersecurity specialists. The investigation determined that certain files stored on DHCA's network may have been accessed and/or acquired without authorization. After a thorough review of those files, which concluded on January 16, 2026, DHCA determined that some personal information may have been involved in the incident.

While DHCA has no evidence that the information in this incident has been misused, out of an abundance of caution, DHCA informed individuals about the steps they can take to help protect their information. The information may include individuals' names, dates of birth, health insurance information, financial account numbers, and/or Social Security numbers. On January 16, 2026, DHCA provided written notification of the incident via US mail to individuals.

DHCA has implemented additional measures to enhance network security and minimize the risk of a similar incident.

DHCA has established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident and to address related concerns. Call center representatives are available Monday through Friday between 9am – 9pm EST and can be reached at 1-877-322-8228.

DHCA is located at 1040 6th Avenue, New York, NY 10018.

SOURCE Daniel H. Cook Associates