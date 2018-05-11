Notice of Differences between Consolidated Financial Forecasts and Results and Revision of Dividends Forecast

TOKYO, May 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD. (the "Company") announces that its consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018, which were announced today, differ from the consolidated financial forecasts for the relevant fiscal year, which were announced on May 11, 2017.
The Company also announces that it has revised the year-end dividends forecast for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018 as shown below.
1. Differences between Consolidated Financial Forecasts and Results of the Year Ended March 31, 2018 (April 1, 2017 through March 31, 2018)
|
(April 1, 2017 - March 31, 2018)
|
Net sales
|
Operating
Income
|
Ordinary
|
Profit attributable to
|
Earnings
per share
|
Previous forecasts
|
(A)
|
Millions of yen
|
25,000
|
25,000
|
16,500
|
Yen
|
Actual results
|
(B)
|
250,394
|
38,176
|
36,124
|
25,821
|
215.33
|
Change
|
(B-A)
|
(9,606)
|
8,176
|
6,124
|
6,321
|
Rate of change
|
(%)
|
(3.7)
|
27.3
|
20.4
|
32.4
|
[Reference] Results for the fiscal year
|
256,824
|
31,295
|
31,128
|
20,039
|
164.20
2. Reasons for the Differences
The Square Enix group's actual financial results of operating income, ordinary income and profit attributable to owners of parent exceeded the previous forecasts respectively, due to following reasons.
During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018, high-margin download sales of previously released catalogue titles performed strongly in the area of console games. Moreover, revenues from operation and expansion disc sales of massively multiplayer online role playing games such as "FINAL FANTASY XIV" and "DRAGON QUEST X" are sustaining their strong performances.
3. Revision of Dividends Forecasts Per Share for the FY ended March 31, 2018
|
Interim
|
Year-end
|
Annual
|
Previous Forecasts
|
￥10.00
|
￥30.00
|
￥40.00
|
Revised Forecasts
|
￥10.00
|
￥55.00
|
￥65.00
|
Dividends for the FY
ended March 31, 2017
|
￥10.00
|
￥40.00
|
￥50.00
4. Reasons for the Revision of Year-end Dividends Forecast
The Square Enix group (the "Group") recognizes the return of profits to shareholders as one of its most important management tasks. The Group attaches continued importance to the shareholder returns, primarily by means of cash dividends, in an optimal balance between the performance-based payout and the stable returns. The amount of dividends is determined by setting a consolidated payout ratio target of approximately 30%, paying attention to stable payment of dividends.
Based on the results of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018, the Company has revised the year-end dividends forecast for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018 from the previously announced amount to 55 yen per share (together with the interim dividends of 10 yen per share paid in the last December, the amount of annual dividends will be 65 yen per share). The Company's Board of Directors' Meeting to be held on May 17, 2018 will pass a resolution to pay the year-end dividends accordingly.
Company: SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
(Code: 9684, Tokyo Stock Exchange)
Representative: Yosuke Matsuda, President and Representative Director
Contact: Kazuharu Watanabe, Chief Financial Officer
Tel. (03) 5292-8000
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/notice-of-differences-between-consolidated-financial-forecasts-and-results-and-revision-of-dividends-forecast-300646919.html
SOURCE SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
