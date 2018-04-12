Notice of Filing of Securities Class Action Against Santander Securities, LLC and Certain Related Companies

If you wish to serve as Lead Plaintiff for the Class, you must file a motion with the Court no later than 60 days from today. Accordingly, the deadline for filing a motion for appointment as Lead Plaintiff is June 11, 2018. Any member of the proposed Class may move the Court by the above deadline to serve as Lead Plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain a member of the proposed Class.

If you wish to discuss this Action or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact Eric Quetglas-Jordán of QLO at 787-722-0635, or by email at QuetglasLaw@gmail.com. Information about QLO can be found online at www.QuetglasLawPSC.com.

