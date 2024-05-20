NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Investigation of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE: AGR) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder protection law firm Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE: AGR) on behalf of the company's shareholders.

On May 17, 2024, Avangrid announced that it had agreed to be acquired by Iberdrola, S.A. at a price of $35.75 per share in cash. Following the closing of the proposed transaction, Avangrid's public shareholders will be cashed out of their investment position and the company's shares will no longer be publicly traded.

The investigation seeks to determine whether Avangrid's shareholders will be receiving sufficient consideration for their shares, and whether the company's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties or violated the securities laws in agreeing to the $35.75 per share buyout price. Notably, at the time the proposed transaction was announced, shares of Avangrid's stock were trading above the agreed-to buyout price.

Avangrid shareholders who believe the current buyout price undervalues the company's shares are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (888) 715 – 1740 or (484) 229 – 0750, or by email ([email protected] / [email protected]) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/case/avangrid/ , for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation on a contingent basis, and has helped to recover in excess of $300 million for investors since 2020. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

