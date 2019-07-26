Notice of Payment Card Incident at The Mariposa and Royal Street Café

PARK CITY, Utah, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Guests of The Mariposa and Royal Street Café dining locations at Deer Valley Resort are being notified of a payment card security incident that has been identified and addressed. This press release explains the incident, the measures that have been taken, and the steps guests can take in response.

On May 17, 2019, malware was detected on the system that supports payment processing for purchases made at The Mariposa and Royal Street Café dining locations. Immediate action was taken to secure the system and an investigation was launched. Payment card networks, law enforcement, and the payment application provider and support vendor were also notified. A forensic firm was also engaged to assist in the investigation. The investigation identified the operation of malware between January 10, 2019 and January 28, 2019 on systems that support payment processing systems for The Mariposa and Royal Street Café. It is believed the malware was designed to search for track data (which sometimes has cardholder name in addition to payment card number, expiration date, and internal verification code) read from the magnetic stripe of a payment card as it was being routed through the point-of-sale devices. There is no indication any additional customer information was affected.

During the investigation, the malware was immediately removed, and the dining locations continue to evaluate ways to enhance the security of payment card data. In addition, Deer Valley continues to support law enforcement's investigation and is working with the payment card networks so the banks that issue the payment cards involved can be made aware and initiate heightened monitoring.

It is always advisable for guests to closely monitor their payment card statements for any unauthorized activity. Guests should immediately report any unauthorized charges to the card issuer because payment card rules generally provide that cardholders are not responsible for unauthorized charges reported in a timely manner. The phone number to call can usually be found on the back of the payment card.

Deer Valley apologizes for any inconvenience. For more information regarding this incident, guests can visit www.deervalley.com/securityincident.

SOURCE Deer Valley Resort