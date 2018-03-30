Notice of Pendency of Class Action Announced by Lead Class Counsel Robbins Arroyo LLP and Liaison Class Counsel Cooch and Taylor, P.A. in Hurwitz v. Mullins, et al.

ROBERT HURWITZ, on Behalf of Himself and All Others Similarly Situated, Plaintiff, v. ERIC MULLINS, CHARLES W. ADCOCK, JONATHAN C. FARBER, TOWNES G. PRESSLER, JR., JOHN A. BAILEY, JONATHAN P. CARROLL, SCOTT W. SMITH, RICHARD A. ROBERT, W. RICHARD ANDERSON, BRUCE W. MCCULLOUGH, and LOREN SINGLETARY, Defendants.

Case No.: 1:15-cv-00711-MAK

ANNOUNCEMENT OF CLASS PENDENCY

The litigation asserts claims for alleged violations of the federal securities laws arising out of Vanguard Natural Resources, LLC's ("Vanguard") 2015 acquisition of LRR Energy, L.P. ("LRR") in a unit–for–unit transaction through which LRR's former unitholders received 0.55 Vanguard units in exchange for each LRR unit they previously owned.

Defendants in the class action are Eric Mullins, Charles W. Adcock, Jonathan C. Farber, Townes G. Pressler, Jr., John A. Bailey, Jonathan P. Carroll, Scott W. Smith, Richard A. Robert, W. Richard Anderson, Bruce W. McCullough, and Loren Singletary.

On January 2, 2018, U.S. District Court Judge Mark A. Kearney entered an Order, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure, preliminarily certifying the case to proceed as a class action on behalf of a Class defined as follows:

(A) HOLDING LRR ENERGY, L.P. COMMON UNITS AS OF AUGUST 28, 2015 THROUGH THE OCTOBER 5, 2015 CLOSE OF VANGUARD NATURAL RESOURCES, LLC'S ACQUISITION OF LRR, WERE DAMAGED AND ASSERT CLAIMS PRESENTLY SUSTAINED IN THE MARCH 13, 2017, DECEMBER 29, 2017, AND MARCH 8, 2018 ORDERS UNDER SECTIONS 14(A) AND 20(A) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934; AND,

(B) RECEIVING VANGUARD COMMON UNITS IN EXCHANGE FOR THEIR LRR COMMON UNITS ON OR ABOUT OCTOBER 5, 2015 UNDER THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT, AS AMENDED, WERE DAMAGED, AND ASSERT CLAIMS PRESENTLY SUSTAINED IN THE MARCH 13, 2017, DECEMBER 29, 2017, AND MARCH 8, 2018 ORDERS UNDER SECTIONS 11 AND 15 OF THE SECURITIES ACT OF 1933; BUT

(C) EXCLUDING: DEFENDANTS; MEMBERS OF THE IMMEDIATE FAMILY OF EACH INDIVIDUAL DEFENDANT; AN OFFICER OR DIRECTOR OF VANGUARD OR LRR; A FIRM, TRUST, CORPORATION, OFFICER OR OTHER ENTITY IN WHICH A DEFENDANT HAS OR HAD A CONTROLLING INTEREST; PERSONS PARTICIPATING IN THE ALLEGED MATERIAL OMISSIONS OR MISREPRESENTATIONS; AND THE LEGAL REPRESENTATIVES, AGENTS, AFFILIATES, HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, SUCCESSORS-IN-INTEREST, OR ASSIGNS OF AN EXCLUDED PERSON OR ENTITY (the "CLASS").

Lead Plaintiff Robert Hurwitz has been appointed as Class Representative.

On March 8, 2018, LRR and Vanguard were dismissed from the case.

IF YOU ARE A MEMBER OF THE CLASS DESCRIBED ABOVE, YOUR RIGHTS MAY BE AFFECTED. On March 30, 2018, a Notice of Pendency of Class Action (the "Notice") was mailed to persons or entities falling within the Class definition and whose information was reflected on the books and records of Vanguard/LRR and their transfer agents. The Notice contains important information regarding the rights of Class members, including the right to seek exclusion from the Class and the deadline for doing so. If you believe you are a member of the Class as defined above, and if you have not received a copy of the Notice by mail, you are urged to request a copy free of charge by mailing your request LRR Energy Securities Litigation, c/o GCG, P.O. Box 10532, Dublin, Ohio 43017-4532. You may also download a copy of the Notice at www.LRREnergySecuritiesLitigation.com.

IF YOU ARE A CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOT EXCLUDE YOURSELF FROM THE CLASS, YOU WILL BE BOUND BY ALL ORDERS AND ANY JUDGMENT IN THE ACTION. TO EXCLUDE YOURSELF FROM THE CLASS, YOU MUST SUBMIT A WRITTEN REQUEST FOR EXCLUSION POSTMARKED ON OR BEFORE MAY 29, 2018.

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT OR THE CLERK'S OFFICE REGARDING EXPLANATION OF THIS NOTICE

