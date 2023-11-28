Notice of petition for winding-up of Airstream Investment LTD.

NOTICE PROVIDED BY I-Tiger Global Investment Management Limited

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TAKE NOTICE that a petition for an order that AIRSTREAM INVESTMENT LTD., whose registered office is situated at c/o Hermes Corporate Services Ltd., 5th Floor, Zephyr House, 122 Mary Street, George Town Grand Cayman KY1-1206, Cayman Islands. (the "Company") be put into liquidation and wound up in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act (2023 REVISION) has been presented to the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands, CAUSE NO: FSD 329 OF 2023 (IKJ).

The petition was presented by I-Tiger Global Investment Management Limited a Cayman Islands Exempted Company, with its registered office at Harneys Fiduciary (Cayman) Limited, 4th Floor, Harbour Place, 103 South Church Street, P.O. Box 10240, George Town, Grand Cayman KY1-1002, Cayman Islands (the "Petitioner"). Copies of the petition and supporting affidavits may be obtained free of charge from the Petitioner's attorneys, Conyers Dill & Pearman LLP at SIX, Cricket Square, Hutchins Drive, PO Box 2681, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands KY1-1111.

The Petition seeks an order that Samuel Cole and Mitchell Mansfield of Kroll (Cayman) Ltd., Strathvale House, 3rd Floor, 90 North Church Street, PO Box 30847, Grand Cayman KY1-1204, Cayman Islands be appointed as official liquidators of the Company.

AND FURTHER TAKE NOTICE that the hearing of the petition will take place on 18th December 2023 at the Law Courts, George Town, Grand Cayman at 9:30 a.m. Any creditor or shareholder of the Company may be heard on the questions whether or not a winding up order should be made and, if a winding up order is made, who should be appointed as joint official liquidator(s) of the Company. Any creditor or shareholder who opposes the appointment of Samuel Cole and Mitchell Mansfield must nominate an alternative qualified insolvency practitioner(s) who consents to act and who has sworn an affidavit complying with the requirements of the Companies Winding Up Rules (2023 Consolidation), Order 3, Rule 4. Any person who intends to appear and be heard on the hearing of the petition shall give at least 3 days' notice of that person's intention to the Petitioner's attorneys.

SOURCE I-Tiger Global Investment Management Limited