Notice of Potential Payment Card Incident

ATLANTA, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Krystal Company would like to advise guests that our company is actively investigating a security incident that involves one of the payment processing systems that services some of our restaurants.

Our company has retained a leading forensics firm and is conducting an investigation to determine the extent to which information in Krystal's systems may have been impacted. We are cooperating with law enforcement and have also notified the payment card networks of the investigation.

Although our investigation is in its early stages, we have learned that the security incident may have involved payment cards processed by a payment processing system used at certain restaurants between July through September 2019. Krystal uses multiple payment processing systems and, as a result, not all Krystal restaurants have been impacted by this incident. We have already taken steps to contain and remediate the incident. We are working hard to determine the specific locations and dates for each restaurant involved in the attack. To date, our investigation has determined that about a third of our restaurants are not impacted.

To ensure guests have the latest information, we have set up a dedicated page on our website – www.krystal.com/security – where we will post information and updates about this incident. Currently, we have posted on our website a list of restaurant locations that may be impacted. Guests may also call our call center at 1-800-457-9782, which is open 24 hours, 7-days-a-week. Krystal will provide updates to guests once we have completed our investigation and know more about payment cards that may have been impacted.

Krystal is committed to protecting the privacy and security of our customers and will continue to take quick action. While our investigation continues, we would like to remind all of our guests to be vigilant and that it is always good practice to review their payment card statements regularly and report any unusual or unauthorized purchases to their financial institution.

About The Krystal Company

Founded in Chattanooga, Tennessee, in 1932, The Krystal Company is the original quick-service restaurant chain in the South and was selected to USA Today's 2019 Top-10 Best Regional Fast Food List. Krystal hamburgers are still served fresh and hot off the grill on the iconic square bun at approximately 320 restaurants in 10 states. Krystal's Atlanta-based Restaurant Support Center serves a team of 7,500 employees. For more information, visit krystal.com.

