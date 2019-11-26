Notice of Potential Payment Card Incident

DALLAS, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On The Border is actively investigating a security incident that involves a payment processing system servicing some of our restaurants. On November 14, 2019, we determined that some of our guests' payment card information was accessed through malware installed on a payment processing system.

Our company has retained a leading forensics firm and is conducting an investigation to determine the extent to which information in On The Border's system has been impacted. We are cooperating with law enforcement and have also notified payment card networks of the investigation.

We learned that the security incident may have involved payment cards processed at certain restaurants between April 10, 2019, through August 10, 2019. Not all On The Border restaurants have been impacted by this incident. Additionally, this incident does not affect guests who made purchases for catering orders, nor does it affect our franchisees. We have already taken steps to contain and remediate the incident. We have determined this incident involves certain On The Border restaurants in the following states: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

To ensure guests have the latest information, we have set up a dedicated page on our website – https://www.ontheborder.com/security. Guests may call our call center at 833-918-2053, which is open between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. CST Monday through Friday (excluding federal holidays).

On The Border is committed to protecting the privacy and security of our guests and will continue to take quick action. While our investigation continues, we remind all of our guests to be vigilant and that it is always good practice to review your payment card statements regularly and report any unusual or unauthorized purchases to your financial institution.

