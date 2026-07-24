Notice of Proposed Class Action Settlement Involving Equinox, Inc. Data Incident

YOU MAY BE ELIGIBLE FOR CREDIT MONITORING AND/OR A CASH PAYMENT.

PHILADELPHIA, July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A proposed class action settlement has been reached in McHugh v. Equinox, Inc., Index No. 911677-24, and Carter v. Equinox, Inc., Index No. 901198-25, pending in the Supreme Court of the State of New York, Albany County.

This is not a solicitation from a lawyer. The Supreme Court of the State of New York, Albany County authorized notice of the proposed Settlement.

The Settlement relates to a Data Incident involving potential unauthorized access to and acquisition of Private Information from on or about April 29, 2024. Impacted Private Information may have included names, addresses, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, driver's license numbers, health insurance information, medical treatment or diagnosis information, medication-related information, financial information, provider name, and MRN/patient ID.

Equinox denies the claims alleged in the Litigation and denies that it did anything wrong. The Court has not decided in favor of Plaintiffs or Equinox. No court or other judicial entity has made any judgment or determination that Equinox did anything wrong. No Settlement Class Member Benefits will be provided unless the Court approves the Settlement and it becomes final.

WHO MAY BE INCLUDED

The Settlement Class includes all living individuals residing in the United States who were sent a notice by Equinox that their Private Information may have been impacted in the Data Incident. Certain persons and entities are excluded from the Settlement Class, as explained in the Long Notice.

SETTLEMENT BENEFITS

Settlement Class Members who submit Valid Claims may be eligible to receive:

Up to $5,000.00 for documented monetary losses related to the Data Incident;

related to the Data Incident; An estimated pro rata cash payment of approximately $100.00 , subject to adjustment upward or downward depending on the number and amount of Valid Claims and other payments from the Settlement Fund; and/or

, subject to adjustment upward or downward depending on the number and amount of Valid Claims and other payments from the Settlement Fund; and/or Three years of one-bureau Credit Monitoring, including one-bureau credit monitoring, dark web monitoring, identity theft insurance coverage up to $1,000,000.00, and fully managed identity recovery services.

IMPORTANT DEADLINES

Exclusion Deadline: September 23, 2026

September 23, 2026 Objection Deadline: September 23, 2026

September 23, 2026 Claim Deadline: October 23, 2026

October 23, 2026 Fairness Hearing: November 12, 2026, at 11:00 a.m.

YOUR RIGHTS AND OPTIONS

Submit a Claim: This is the only way to receive Settlement Class Member Benefits. Claim Forms must be submitted online at www.EquinoxIncSettlement.com by October 23, 2026, or mailed and postmarked no later than October 23, 2026.

Exclude Yourself: If you exclude yourself from the Settlement, you will not receive Settlement Class Member Benefits, but you will keep any right you may have to sue Equinox and the other Released Parties about the claims this Settlement resolves. Requests for Exclusion must be postmarked or received by September 23, 2026.

Object: If you do not exclude yourself, you may object to the Settlement by writing to the Court and explaining why you do not think the Settlement should be approved. Objections must be filed with the Court by September 23, 2026, and copies must be mailed as explained in the Long Notice.

Attend the Final Approval Hearing: The Court will hold a Final Approval Hearing on November 12, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. The date, time, and location of the hearing are subject to change, so Settlement Class Members should check www.EquinoxIncSettlement.com for updates.

Do Nothing: If you are a Settlement Class Member and do nothing, you will not receive Settlement Class Member Benefits. You will also give up certain rights, including the right to sue Equinox and the other Released Parties about the claims this Settlement resolves.

ATTORNEYS' FEES, COSTS, AND SERVICE AWARDS

Class Counsel will ask the Court to award attorneys' fees not to exceed one-third of the Settlement Fund, or $228,333.33, plus reimbursement of reasonable out-of-pocket litigation expenses. The Class Representatives may seek Service Awards of up to $2,500.00 each, for an aggregate total of $5,000.00, subject to Court approval. The Court may award less than these amounts.

WHERE TO GET MORE INFORMATION

For more information about the Settlement, including the Long Notice, Settlement Agreement, Claim Form, and answers to frequently asked questions, visit www.EquinoxIncSettlement.com.

You may also contact the Settlement Administrator by:

Website: www.EquinoxIncSettlement.com

Toll-free: 1-844-943-4276

Email: [email protected]

Mail:

Equinox Settlement Administrator

1650 Arch Street, Suite 2210

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Please do not contact the Court or the Clerk's Office to inquire about this Settlement or the claim process.

BY ORDER OF THE COURT

SUPREME COURT OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

ALBANY COUNTY

SOURCE Angeion Group