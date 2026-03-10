Settlement Administrator Angeion Group Announces Proposed Settlement In DeCostanzo v. GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Class Action

If you lived in NY and were vaccinated with BOOSTRIX or were vaccinated with BOOSTRIX in the State of NY, between May 20, 2016 through May 20, 2020, and you were vaccinated with BOOSTRIX to protect someone other than yourself after viewing a specific advertisement, you may be eligible to receive a payment from a class action Settlement.

NEW YORK, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Defendants GlaxoSmithKline plc (now known as GSK plc) and GlaxoSmithKline LLC have agreed to settle a class action lawsuit brought against them by Lori DeCostanzo who alleges that a specific advertising campaign was misleading regarding BOOSTRIX's prevention of the recipient's transmission of pertussis. Defendants have vigorously defended the litigation on several grounds and denied any wrongdoing or liability whatsoever.

What does the Settlement provide?

The Settlement provides the following monetary relief to Settlement Class Members who submit a valid and timely Claim Form ("Eligible Claimant"):

$50 if you provide a Qualifying Proof of Vaccination of your Boostrix vaccination during the Class Period.

$10 if you do not provide proof.

For complete information, please visit www.BigBadCoughSettlement.com.

Am I eligible to receive a payment from the Settlement?

You may be eligible to receive payment if you:

Viewed the "Big Bad Cough" Advertising campaign between 2015 and 2020 ;

and ; Lived in New York at the time or received a Boostrix vaccination in New York; and

Got the Boostrix vaccine between May 20, 2016 and May 20, 2020 to protect someone else from whooping cough.

How do I get a payment from the Settlement?

You must complete and submit a timely and valid claim form on or before the claim filing deadline of June 8, 2026.

You can submit a Claim Form online at www.BigBadCoughSettlement.com ; or

; or You can mail a paper Claim Form. To request a paper form, call 1-833-978-4147 or email [email protected] .

If you mail your claim form, include any Qualifying Proof of Vaccination (if applicable) and make sure it is postmarked no later than June 8, 2026 to: Big Bad Cough Settlement, Attn: Claim Forms, 1650 Arch St., Ste. 2210, Philadelphia, PA 19103.

What are my rights?

If you are a Class member and do nothing, you will be bound by the Settlement and will give up any right to sue GSK in a separate lawsuit related to the legal claims in this lawsuit. If you want to keep your right to separately sue GSK, you must exclude yourself from the Settlement by May 11, 2026. If you do not exclude yourself, you may object to the Settlement and/or ask for permission to appear and speak at the Fairness Hearing but only if you do so by May 11, 2026. Complete information is available at [email protected].

The Court's hearing.

The Court will hold a hearing at 10:00 am Eastern Time on July 2, 2026, in Courtroom 1040 United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York, 100 Federal Plaza, Central Islip, NY 11722 to decide whether to approve the Settlement, grant the requested attorneys' fees, litigation expenses not to exceed $1,950,000.00 and the proposed plan of allocation and distribution. You or your own lawyer may appear and speak at the hearing at your own expense, but there is no requirement that you or your own lawyer do so. Please check www.BigBadCoughSettlement.com for updates as to the location of the hearing.

This notice is only a summary.

For more information, including the full Notice and Settlement Agreement (which includes definitions for capitalized terms used above), visit www.BigBadCoughSettlement.com, email [email protected] , or call 1-833-978-4147.

